Ipswich Town v Leicester City Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd November 2024

Ipswich Town have found the going tough in their first season back in the Premier League and they will look to potentially haul themselves out of the bottom three when they entertain Leicester City at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Heartache

It was heartache for Ipswich Town in their last outing when they threw away a two-goal lead against Brentford at the Tech Community Stadium, only to score what looked like an equaliser just a few minutes from the end when down to ten men but conceding deep into injury time to lose 4-3. This seven-goal thriller was a football feast for the neutral and exhilarating for Bees’ fans but hugely disappointing for the travelling fans.

In search of first win

The Tractor Boys are still in search of their first Premier League win of the season and after nine rounds of fixtures they still sit firmly in the relegation zone with just four points to their name. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton are the only sides with worse records than the East Anglian outfit and it’s hard to see from which direction their first win will come from.

Thrashing

Leicester City have been faring slightly better than Ipswich Town upon their return to the top flight, the Foxes having managed two wins from their opening nine league games. The East Midlands side lost 3-1 to local rivals Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium in their last league outing and they followed this up with a 5-2 thrashing by Manchester United at Old Trafford in their midweek Carabao Cup outing, however prior to these disappointing results they had won two on the bounce against Bournemouth and Southampton.

Struggling to get off the mark

All things considered, there’s not an awful lot to separate these sides but Ipswich Town are struggling to get off the mark here. Four points from nine league games is a pretty miserable return and while they enjoy home advantage against a side whose sole away win in the league was against bottom side Southampton, we don’t envisage Town managing anything in what should prove to be a somewhat scrappy and low-scoring affair.

