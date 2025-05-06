Inter Milan v Barcelona Odds & Match Preview

Champions League Semi-Finals 2nd Leg Preview

Inter Milan v Barcelona

May 6, 2025 | 8pm UK | Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

By the time the clock strikes eight at San Siro on Tuesday evening, the stage will be set for a European heavyweight showdown of the highest order. Inter Milan and Barcelona are set to lock horns once more, following last week’s six-goal thriller that left neither side with bragging rights—but plenty to play for.

Another Night of Drama Awaits

In what can only be described as a rollicking encounter in Catalonia, defence met attack and sparks flew. Inter Milan’s usually stoic backline found themselves embroiled in a chaotic dance with Barcelona’s electric forwards.

Within barely half a minute—30 seconds to be precise—Marcus Thuram had executed a cheeky flick that will now forever be remembered as the fastest semi-final goal in Champions League history. Clearly, someone had forgotten to tell Barcelona that the match had kicked off.

Then came the unlikely heroics of Denzel Dumfries. The roving wing-back, who had only one goal to his name in his previous 39 European outings, suddenly turned into a goal machine. He netted twice, sandwiching a wonder strike from young sensation Lamine Yamal, whose feet seemed powered by jet fuel.

Barcelona, however, were in no mood to lie down. They struck back with three goals of their own, ensuring the spoils were shared on Spanish soil. Inter, despite losing a two-goal cushion, left relatively satisfied. After all, they now have the San Siro’s famous crowd in their corner for the decider.

Inter’s Steely Resolve

Simone Inzaghi’s men didn’t stumble into the semi-finals by luck. Their defensive prowess has been the stuff of legend this season—just five goals conceded before that wild first leg, not to mention a tidy collection of eight clean sheets.

Matching Barcelona’s points haul in the group stage, Inter then dispatched Feyenoord and brought Bayern Munich’s dream of a home final to an abrupt end. Although last week’s defensive wobbles gave their fans palpitations, the Nerazzurri remain a formidable prospect in Milan.

They’ve not tasted defeat in their last 15 home Champions League games, winning 12 of those. History is also on their side, having triumphed in nine of their previous 11 European semi-finals at San Siro. If they repeat that feat, they’ll book a final date with either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, memories of 2010 still linger—when a Jose Mourinho-led Inter, featuring an equally mature squad, outfoxed Barcelona en route to European glory. Nostalgia can be a powerful motivator.

Cracks Beginning to Show?

Yet, cracks may be forming. A narrow and frankly uninspired 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Hellas Verona at the weekend halted a five-match winless streak but did little to silence doubters. Their domestic title defence has been overshadowed by Napoli’s relentless march at the top of Serie A.

To add insult to injury, their hopes of a treble were dashed when cross-town rivals AC Milan booted them out of the Coppa Italia.

Barcelona’s Bid for Silverware Supremacy

In contrast, Barcelona march on with silverware in their sights. Having already bagged the Spanish Super Cup and beaten old foes Real Madrid to claim the Copa del Rey, they now lead Los Blancos in the La Liga title race.

Saturday’s narrow victory over Real Valladolid kept their domestic momentum going. Hansi Flick’s men have been formidable, winning 24 of their last 30 matches—a run only blemished by a largely irrelevant defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Yamal and Raphinha: Records, Records Everywhere

Teen prodigy Lamine Yamal continues to dazzle. After his thunderous goal in the first leg, he’s up to five Champions League strikes this season—a tally only bettered by teenage luminaries Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Raul in their respective breakout years.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has been rewriting the record books in his sleep. The Brazilian dynamo has now contributed to 20 Champions League goals this campaign. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has bettered that figure in a single season, back in 2013-14. You could say Raphinha’s making quite the habit of upstaging legends.

Under Flick’s guidance, Barcelona’s 40 goals in this season’s Champions League leave them just shy of their own record from the 1999-2000 campaign. They’ve become Europe’s most feared attacking force—a title they’ll be desperate to uphold in Milan.

Travel Sickness for the Blaugrana

History, however, has a nasty habit of poking Barcelona in the ribs. Their last four semi-final away legs have all ended in defeat. In fact, they’ve only managed two away wins at this stage across 13 attempts.

Their record at San Siro? Grim. One win from six visits. Their broader record on Italian soil is equally sobering: five victories from 24 trips. Clearly, travelling does not bring out their best.

Team News: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Inter’s top scorer Lautaro Martinez remains a major doubt after pulling a hamstring in the first leg. Should he fail to recover, the burden falls to either Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic. Benjamin Pavard’s availability is also in question.

On a brighter note, midfield linchpin Hakan Calhanoglu is back in the fold after sitting out domestically. His return could be crucial, given his role in controlling the tempo.

Inzaghi had the luxury of rotating his squad for the Verona fixture. Kristjan Asllani converted an early penalty, while the likes of Dumfries, Thuram, Mkhitaryan, and Yann Sommer all earned a well-deserved rest and will return fresh for Tuesday.

Barcelona, too, shuffled their deck at the weekend. Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a welcome return between the sticks, though he may yield to the more seasoned Wojciech Szczesny at San Siro.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Pau Cubarsi, and others who were rested will return, though Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined. In more promising news, Robert Lewandowski is close to a comeback and might be fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Probable Line-Ups

Inter are expected to field Yann Sommer in goal, shielded by Bisseck, Acerbi, and Bastoni across the back. Dumfries and Dimarco will patrol the flanks, while Barella, Calhanoglu, and Mkhitaryan orchestrate proceedings in midfield. Arnautovic and Thuram will carry the hopes up front.

Barcelona are likely to deploy Szczesny in goal, supported by Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, and Martinez in defence. De Jong and Pedri will marshal the midfield, with Yamal, Olmo, and Raphinha buzzing behind a lone striker—likely Ferran Torres, unless Lewandowski springs a late surprise.

Prediction: Expect More Fireworks

Given the 3-3 draws served up in both of their last two meetings, goals seem a certainty. Inter’s once impenetrable defence is now looking a little creaky. Barcelona have defensive vulnerabilities too, but their razor-sharp attack could make the difference.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona (Barcelona to win 5-4 on aggregate)

Free Bets on this Match

If you’re having a flutter, it’s always wise to shop around for the best value. Many leading bookmakers offer competitive odds and features like live streaming and in-play betting. That said, don’t overlook leading UK bookmaker SBK – Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets. Perfect for those looking to squeeze a bit more out of this epic Champions League semi-final.

And remember—if this match is anything like last week’s goal-fest, you might need a stiff drink (or three) by the final whistle.