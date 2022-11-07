I’m A Celebrity is back in the Jungle but who will be crowned King or Queen?

I’m A Celebrity Odds

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is back in the Australian jungle with Ant & Dec providing their ever-popular commentary and we have a look at the very latest I’m A Celebrity Odds as the show gets underway.

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens and the show has returned to its original roots in the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019. To be fair there was something appealing about the show being set in a Welsh castle but that aside, we can once again ‘look forward’ to watching well-known and less-well-known (in some cases, completely unheard of) celebrities being coaxed into various tasks such as eating disgusting food and being buried amongst cockroaches, snakes and spiders. If this sort of thing appeals to you, then you’re in for a treat. If not, then switch channels.

For some reason, celebrities are lining up to appear on this show each year although to be fair it could have something to do with the money, or perhaps the undoubted boost in profile. Either way, Ant and Dec will be looking over the whole sordid affair and the general public will be given a chance to influence what happens to the various contestants. Will Matt Hancock be handed all of the more unsavoury tasks when he joins at a later date? More than likely. Will Boy George spend most of the time crying? Probably. Will Chris Moyles annoy everyone? Without a doubt.

Many viewers will be shaking their heads and wondering just who some of these people are. Boy George is very well known, as is Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and Chris Moyles. However, who on earth is Babatunde Aleshe and Olivia Attwood?? Apparently they appear on Gogglebox and Love Island, not that many people pay close attention to that sort of thing. Or maybe they do!

Jill Scott is well known for her exploits with the Three Lionesses and unsurprisingly she is the early frontrunner in the betting markets at a general 11/4 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle. Former England Rugby Union player Mike Tindall comes in next at a general 3/1 while Love Island’s Olivia Attwood completes the top three in the market at 9/2.

Olivia is likely to be a popular choice amongst the younger viewers and it’s likely that she will receive a large percentage of the male vote from around the country, however as far as we’re concerned the potential dark horse in the competition is Sue Cleaver. The Coronation Street actress is one of the outsiders at this stage of the competition but as a rule, soap stars tend to be pretty well in IACGMOOH and at odds as high as 20/1, she represents a solid each-way bet at this price.

Sue’s first task was to rummage around inside some boxes and count the number of fisheyes in each one, a task which she carried out with much aplomb. This may, or may not be the worst of the tasks that she will face in the coming weeks and if she is to receive the crown at the end of the contest, then she will be in for many more ‘treats’ along the way.

Our Tips:

Olivia Attwood @ 9/2

Sue Cleaver E/W @ 20/1

I’m A Celebrity Best Betting Odds

11/4 – Jill Scott

3/1 – Mike Tindall

9/2 – Olivia Attwood

7/1 – Owen Warner

8/1 – Boy George

10/1 – Babatunde Aleshe

12/1 – Chris Moyles

20/1 – Sue Cleaver

20/1 – Seann Walsh

20/1 – Matt Hancock

33/1 – Scarlette Douglas

40/1 – Charlene White