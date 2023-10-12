Iceland v Luxembourg Match Preview & Best Odds

Iceland are still in with a chance of qualifying for the 2024 European Championships and they will hopeful of collecting all three points when they entertain third-placed Luxembourg in Group J on Friday evening

Kick-off: 7.45pm UK Time, Friday 13th October 2023

Iceland have been struggling for consistency in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and they sit second from bottom in Group J with only minnows Liechtenstein below them after six rounds of fixtures.

Thus far in their Euro 2024 qualifiers, Iceland have been inconsistent with four defeats and just two wins from their six Group J outings and this has left them fifth in the table with just four games left to play. Mathematically, Age Hareide’s men can still make it to Germany in 2024 but they need numerous things to go their way between now and the end of the qualifiers, not least a positive result against Luxembourg on Friday evening.

Iceland reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championships, famously dumping England out of the competition on their way to the last eight while they also made it into the 2018 World Cup, however they have played no part in the last two major international tournaments.

Luxembourg have never appeared at a major competition but already they have enjoyed their best qualification campaign for a European Championships, an excellent run seeing them win three of their six outings and claim ten points. They currently sit in third position in the Group J table with three points separating them from second-placed Slovakia, however they need to bounce back from their 9-0 demolition by Portugal in their last outing.

All things considered, this is a tricky game to call as it’s hard to know exactly what to expect from each side. It wouldn’t be a surprise to any one of three outright results here but we envisage this being a somewhat cagey encounter and a share of the spoils for each side seems the most likely outcome.

Back a draw at best odds of 5/2