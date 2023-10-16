Iceland v Liechtenstein Match Preview & Best Odds

Iceland will look to keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive when they entertain Group J minnows Liechtenstein this evening and as such, now is an opportune time to register with any of our featured UK bookmaker partners where you can find a great variety of Iceland free bets and other offers for the 2024 European Championships.

Iceland sit in fifth position in Group J with seven points to their name and they will be confident of grabbing themselves a third qualifying win when they entertain minnows Liechtenstein this evening.

Iceland sit six points behind second-placed Slovakia in Group J with three matches left to play and they can keep their qualification hopes alive by taking all three points from tonight’s head-to-head with a Liechtenstein side which have yet to get off the starting blocks. The home side head into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw with Luxembourg on Friday evening although while they have taken four points from their last two games (including a win over Bosnia Herzegovina last month), a poor start to the campaign means that they are currently second from bottom in their group.

Age Hareide’s men will fall short of a top-two finish should they lose to Liechtenstein tonight while a draw also wouldn’t enough to send them through should either Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovakia or Luxembourg win. Iceland have only participated in the European Championships once, although on that occasion they were successful in making it through to the quarter-finals with a win over England en-route to this stage in 2016.

Liechtenstein are yet to get off the starting blocks with defeats in each of their opening six matches and they are now playing purely for pride. They have scored just one goal during this time with 21 conceded along the way and in all honesty we don’t envisage them being much of an obstacle between Iceland and their desire for three points. Since a change in manager, the principality have managed to keep scoreline relatively low and as such we don’t expect them to receive a hammering here but there’s no way that we can go for anything other than an Iceland win-to-nil in this one.

Back Iceland to win 2-0 at best odds of 11/2