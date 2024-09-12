Hull City entertain Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best Hull City v Sheffield United odds which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK football betting sites using the links provided.

Hull City v Sheffield United Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 8pm, Friday 13th September 2024

Hull City will be looking for their first win of the 2024/25 Championship campaign when they entertain high-flying Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium on Friday evening.

Far from convinced

Hull City dispensed with the services of Liam Rosenior before the start of the new season and the fans are far from convinced that this was the correct move by the club. Tim Walter has overseen three draws and one defeat from his first four league games in charge and what will be of the most concern to the new manager will be a lack of goals, one of City’s two strikes coming from the spot in their first outing of the campaign.

Promotion-chasing campaign

Hull’s cause may well be boosted by the addition of Abu Kamara and Kasey Palmer, however the City boss will just be more than happy with victory by any means as his side still wait to kick-start what was supposed to be a promotion-chasing campaign.

Shrewd signings

Sheffield United have made some shrewd signings since dropping down from the Premier League at the end of what was a thoroughly dismal 2023/24 campaign. The Blades started the current season with a two-point penalty due to financial breaches but despite this they currently sit in eighth position in the league table with two wins and two draws from their four Championship outings.

Find their feet

A win for the Blades on Friday evening would send them up to fourth position in the league table and while opponents Hull City will doubtless find their feet at some stage and get their season underway, Sheffield United remain one of the title favourites for a good reason and we’ll be siding with them to edge their way to victory in East Yorkshire on Friday.

Back Sheffield United to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/3