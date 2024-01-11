Hull City v Norwich City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Friday 12th January 2024

Hull City will be bidding to move up to sixth position in the Championship table with a win over Norwich City at the KCOM Stadium on Friday evening.

As things stand, Hull City sit in seventh position in the second tier and it is perceived that manager Liam Rosenior is punching above his weight, however in recent weeks the Tigers have been producing an unconvincing run of form with their last five competitive outings returning just a single win. This solitary victory came courtesy of a 3-2 win over a Blackburn Rovers side which had squandered a two goal lead and this was followed by a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Hull’s third in four Championship games. Nevertheless, the Tigers are still in a solid position from which to battle for a play-off berth at the very least throughout the second half of the table, something which as things stand cannot be said for their weekend opponents, Norwich City.

Norwich have been performing poorly in recent weeks and manager David Wagner will be feeling the pressure, the East Anglians having failed to win any of their last four across competitions while winning just one of their last five whilst on Championship duty. As things stand, the Canaries sit in 13th position in the league table although a win in East Yorkshire would edge them closer to the play-off places.

Norwich City’s recent inconsistencies will be of concern for Wagner but the side will nevertheless pose a threat for their hosts on Friday evening. Nevertheless, we believe that Hull City will do enough to edge what should prove to be a closely-fought affair with both sides adding to the scoreline.

Back Hull City to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/5