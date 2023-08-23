Hull City v Bristol City Match Preview & Best Odds

Friday, 25th August 2023. 7:30pm

Both Hull City and Bristol City will be going all-out to continue their solid starts to their respective campaigns when they meet at the MKM Stadium on Friday evening and we envisage a tight and closely-fought affair between these two rivals.

Much-needed solidity

As we head towards the fourth round of 2023/24 Championship fixtures, Hull City sit in seventh position while Bristol City will be relatively content with fourteenth position at this stage of the season. Liam Rosenior certainly brought some much-needed solidity to Hull in the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign but too many draws resulted in the Tigers never really being in the race for the play-offs.

Confidence-building victories

This season, Hull have already got two wins on the board, the side bouncing back from a last-gasp defeat to Norwich City in their opening league outing of the season by beating Sheffield Wednesday (4-2) and Blackburn Rovers (1-2) in their subsequent two outings. Neither of these performances were perfect with the Tigers behind in each of these games, however responding with a total of six goals shows real fighting spirit and Rosenior will have been more than happy with these confidence-building victories.

Mixed bag

As with Hull, Bristol City were held back by inconsistency last season and they have been a bit of a mixed bag so far this term, the Robins having collected four points from their meetings with Millwall and Preston North End but losing 2-0 to Birmingham City last time out. Given that Bristol City have scored just twice this season and they are up against the highest scorers in the division (7) after three rounds of fixtures, we’ll be siding with the Tigers on this occasion with the visitors failing to get onto the scoresheet.

