Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm, Wednesday 27th December 2023

Hibernian have a chance to move within two points of local rivals Heart of Midlothian when the two sides meet in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road this evening.

Nick Montgomery hasn’t enjoyed the best record since taking the reins at Easter Road but he has nevertheless managed to turn things around in his time there. Four defeats in sixteen games is a massive improvement when compared to the Hibees’ form under Montgomery’s predecessor and things have been kept ticking over with six draws and six wins across competitions. Hibs’ 1-0 defeat away to St Johnstone was undeniably a big disappointment but other than that, the only Premiership defeats since the boss took the reins have come against Rangers and Celtic.

Hibernian trail arch-rivals Heart of Midlothian by five points ahead of tonight’s match at Easter Road but the home side head into this derby having avoided defeat in front of their own home fans since August whilst on league duty.

Hearts will still be buzzing following their 2-0 win away to defending Scottish Premiership champions Celtic earlier this month and confidence will have been further boosted by the win over St Mirren by the same scoreline in their last outing. The Jam Tarts currently sit in third position in the league table although they are some distance behind the top-two, fourteen points separating them from second-placed Rangers.

With home advantage on their side, Hibernian will be confident of edging their way further up the league table tonight, however we envisage this being a nervy contest and one which will ultimately go the way of the visitors.

