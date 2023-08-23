Hearts v PAOK Salonika Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Hearts Free Bets

Heart of Midlothian entertain Greek side PAOK Salonika at Tynecastle Stadium in the Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday evening and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and take advantage of some great Hearts free bets ahead of this match.

Hearts v PAOK Salonika Match Preview & Best Odds

Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian and Greek outfit PAOK Salonika go head-to-head in the Europa Conference League play-offs first leg on Thursday evening in what could prove to be a tight affair.

Solid form

Both of these sides have been enjoying some solid form since the start of their respective seasons, the Jam Tarts having triumphed in each of their opening two home outings with an aggregate scoreline of 7-1 and the visitors having won their last two 3-0 with clean sheets in their last three. Hearts earned their place in the Europa Conference League play-offs on account of their hard-fought 4-3 aggregate win over Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in the last round of the tournament, the Edinburgh side losing 2-1 in the first leg but bouncing back 3-1 in the return fixture.

Excellent start

PAOK made it through to the play-offs thanks to wins over Beitar Jerusalem (4-1 on aggregate) and Croatian side Hajduk Split (3-0), the White-Blacks having progressed from both of these rounds despite being held to a goal-less draw in the first leg of each tie. The Greek outfit have enjoyed an excellent start to their domestic campaign with a 3-0 victory at home to Asteras Tripolis last weekend and they will be aiming to qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League for a second time since the competition was launched in 2021/22.

Home advantage

Both of these sides head into this match on the back of some solid form and each will fancy their chances of coming out on top in this first leg affair, however we envisage Hearts making home advantage count here and the likelihood is that they will grind out a narrow win with both teams getting onto the scoresheet.

Back Hearts to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2