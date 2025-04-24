Hearts v Dundee Odds – Can Jambos Hold Their Nerve Against Dangerous Dundee?

Hearts vs Dundee – Saturday 26th April, 3:00pm

Scottish Premiership

Gorgie Gloom Continues Amid Fan Frustration

To say it’s been a grim few weeks for Hearts fans would be an understatement. Spirits are low in the capital and goodwill is in short supply ahead of Dundee’s visit to Tynecastle. With two golden opportunities to secure a top-six finish – first against Dundee United, then at Motherwell – the Jambos somehow conspired to blow both.

The final nail, or perhaps sledgehammer, came in the form of a controversial Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen. Reduced to ten men before the oranges and down to nine before the end of extra time, Hearts tumbled out of the competition amidst controversy, frustration, and a public moan about refereeing standards. Though passionate, their protest hasn’t exactly distracted from what’s been a truly forgettable season.

And it might not be done yet. With Dundee lurking just six points behind and occupying the dreaded play-off zone, a defeat here could crank up the pressure and the volume of discontent at Tynecastle – especially if the visitors strike first.

Dee Determined to Avoid Capital Collapse

Dundee won’t have fond memories of their last trip to Edinburgh, having been on the wrong end of a 4-0 hiding from Hibs. But with the stakes now raised and survival on the line, they’ll hope for a far stronger showing at the other end of the capital.

Form and firepower could give them the edge, particularly against a Hearts side teetering on the brink and yet to show much resilience when it really matters.

Bookies’ Verdict – Jambos Favourites… Just

Despite their recent misadventures, Hearts are being backed to get back on track. The leading bookies have them at 4/9 to collect three much-needed points, while a punt on Dundee to leave with the spoils is priced at a tempting 5/1. The draw, which would likely suit the visitors more, is available at 16/5.

Thinking of having a flutter? Some bookies are offering new customers a cracking deal, most notably Ladbrokes – Bet £5 and Get £20 in Free Bets – ideal if you fancy a wager on this fraught fixture without breaking the bank.

Head-to-Head: Capital Gains for the Hosts

Dundee may have won the season’s curtain-raiser between these two, but it’s been all Hearts since. The Jambos have claimed the last three encounters – including a Scottish Cup clash – and have won their last four against Dundee at Tynecastle. Not exactly a happy hunting ground for the Dark Blues.

Men to Watch – Shankland Signs Off?

Lawrence Shankland is on his way out of Gorgie come season’s end, but the Hearts captain at least gave fans something to cheer last week with a well-taken goal. At 33/20 to score again, he might just be the one to step up – assuming he gets the service.

For Dundee, Simon Murray continues to fly. With 21 goals to his name – seven in his last eight appearances – the former Hibs frontman would love nothing more than to make his mark in enemy territory. He’s available at 33/10 to find the net and keep his Scotland shout alive.

Team News – Selection Headaches Loom

Hearts will be without Gerald Taylor and Finlay Pollock due to injury, adding to their growing list of woes.

Dundee are sweating on the fitness of Scott Fraser and Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron, who are both doubts for this one.

The home side are likely to take to the field with Gordon in goal, supported by Forrester, Steinwender, McCart and Penrice across the back. In midfield, Kartum, Baningime and Spittal should provide the engine room, with Shankland leading the line alongside Kabangu and Wilson.

For Dundee, Carson will line up between the sticks, with Larkeche, C. Robertson, Shaughnessy, and McGhee forming the defensive quartet. Mulligan, Sylla and F. Robertson will patrol midfield, while Adewumi, Murray and Tiffoney look to provide the attacking spark.

Betting Angle – Goals and Grumbles on the Menu?

Let’s face it – trusting Hearts in this kind of form is like betting on sunshine in Glasgow. And while they’ve looked tidy in spells, their goal-shy nature and crumbling confidence make them hard to back at odds-on.

Dundee, on the other hand, are usually good for goals at both ends – they score, they concede, they entertain. With both teams likely to be nervy and the pressure cranked up, this could easily turn into a back-and-forth encounter.

Backing Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at a best price of 11/10 looks the savvy shout, especially with Hearts’ recent collapses and Dundee’s dogged desperation. And if the visitors do sneak the opener, expect a few jeers and maybe even a flying pie or two from the Tynecastle stands.

Kick-off is at 3pm – and while neither of these sides are lighting up the Premiership, there’s plenty riding on this one. Whether it’s fight, flight, or farce, it’s set to be a must-watch in Gorgie.