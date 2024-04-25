Have Liverpool blown their chances of winning the 2023/24 Premier League title?

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Here at Bellbet.com you can find the very best Premier League odds as well as some exclusive offers and free bets which you can claim simply by registering today with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links provided.

Have Liverpool blown their chances of winning the 2023/24 Premier League title?

Tails between their legs

Last night’s Merseyside derby wasn’t exactly a ‘must win’ for Liverpool but it was undoubtedly hugely important in the Reds’ bid to win only their second ever Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp’s men went into the game as big favourites for the three points but they came away from Goodison Park with their tails very much between their legs and their title hopes in tatters.

Possibly-fatal blow

Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring for Everton in the 27th minute in front of a packed Goodison Park and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled their lead thirteen minutes after the break thanks to some abysmal Liverpool defending. There was no way back for the visitors as they failed to give soon-to-depart manager Jurgen Klopp victory in his final derby match. This was the Toffees’ first home win over their local rivals at Goodison Park since October 2010 and it was hugely important, not only in terms of striking a possibly-fatal blow to the Red’s chances of lifting the Premier League trophy but also in Everton’s own bid for top-flight survival.

Two games-in-hand for City

On the back of this defeat, Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table with three points separating them from leaders Arsenal who had boosted their own title bid significantly with a 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea 24 hours earlier. More importantly perhaps, third-placed Manchester City sit hot on Liverpool’s tails with just one point separating the two sides and Pep Guardiola’s men enjoy two games-in-hand over the Reds. Indeed, victory for City against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight would lift them two points clear of Klopp’s troops, still with one game in hand.

Turning point

Liverpool’s turning point in this season’s title battle can perhaps be traced back to their FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Manchester United, a match in which Klopp’s men were dumped out of the competition despite taking the lead on two occasions. Since then, the Reds have dropped points in three of their six league outings and have been sent packing from the Europa League, hardly the sort of form which deserves silverware.

Out of their hands

Is this really the end for Liverpool with regard to them winning the title? Mathematically it isn’t, however things are now very much out of their hands and with both Arsenal and Manchester City hitting top gear in the Premier League, it looks as though Klopp’s time at Anfield will end on a low.

Premier League Title Winner Best Odds

4/7 – Manchester City

17/10 – Arsenal

33/1 – Liverpool