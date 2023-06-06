Harry Kane Next Club: Where will the England captain be in 2023/24?

Rumours suggest that England captain Harry Kane may be set for a move to pastures new during the summer and with that in mind, now is a great time to register with our featured betting partners and benefit from the very best Harry Kane odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

Harry Kane smashed through the 30-goal barrier in 2022/23 thanks to his brace against relegated Leeds United in the final outing of the campaign. The England captain is only the second player after Alan Shearer to break through this barrier in two Premier League seasons although on this occasion it wasn’t enough to secure for Spurs a European berth and as such, attention is turning to where Kane might be plying his trade next term.

Kane has just twelve months left on his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and there is nothing to suggest that he will consider extending this on the back of a thoroughly disappointing Spurs campaign. With a possibility that Kane will be considering his options carefully this summer, we take a look at the leading contenders to secure his signature.

Real Madrid – 7/4

Karim Benzema is to leave Real Madrid this summer and this opens up the possibility of Harry Kane replacing the former French international at the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe will be Real’s main target during the summer but the Spanish giants have a habit of raiding Tottenham Hotspur for their best players, recent departures from White Hart Lane to the Spanish capital including Luka Modric in 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013.

Manchester United – 5/2

Harry Kane may be tempted to stay in the Premier League due to his pursuit of the all-time goal-scoring record. His two goals against Leeds United last month took him to a total of 213 league goals and this leaves him just 47 shy of the record held by Alan Shearer. On that basis, a move to Manchester United wouldn’t come as a huge shock and Kane is reportedly the top summer target for Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea – 12/1

The likelihood of Kane signing for Chelsea is a very slim one, however should the player decide to stay at White Hart Lane beyond the summer months and has a pick of clubs in a year’s time, then Stamford Bridge could be a viable and tempting destination for the England captain. With Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat for 2023/24, Chelsea are unlikely to struggle as they did last term and a decent campaign for the Blues might be enough to tempt Kane into staying in London.