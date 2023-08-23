Hacken v Aberdeen Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Aberdeen Free Bets

Aberdeen face reigning Swedish champions Hacken in Gothenburg in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs on Thursday evening and as such, why not sign-up with any of our featured betting partners and enjoy some great Aberdeen free bets ahead of this match.

Hacken v Aberdeen Match Preview & Best Odds

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen will make the journey to Gothenburg on Thursday evening where they will go head-to-head with Swedish champions Hacken in the Europa League play-offs first leg.

Closer to the group stages

While Aberdeen are a mere three competitive games into the 2023/24 season, Hacken have only a third of their domestic campaign left to play and their hopes of making it into the group stages of the Champions League for the first time ever were quashed earlier this month when they lost 4-3 on penalties to KI Klaksvik. Nevertheless, having thrashed FK Zalgaris to the tune of 8-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, Hacken are well on their way towards the group stages of a major European competition although they will be in for a tough time when Aberdeen come to town.

Dons’ first win

Just a few months on from their shock Scottish Cup defeat to non-league side Darvel, Aberdeen manager Barry Robson decided to take no chances and named a full strength side in the 2-1 victory over Stirling Albion in the Scottish League Cup second round last time out. This was the Dons’ first win of the campaign after drawing with Livingston and losing 3-1 to Scottish champions Celtic in their opening two competitive outings.

Far tighter affair

When Aberdeen and Hacken locked horns two years ago, Aberdeen ran out comfortable winners over the two legs although on this occasion we envisage things being far tighter. Hacken are currently enjoying better form than Aberdeen and we envisage the hosts holding on for a draw in front of their home fans.

Back a draw at best odds of 3/1