Golf Open Championship Odds: Who will win the Claret Jug in 2024?

The 2024 Open Championship gets underway this week and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the best Golf Open Championship odds and best free bet offers which you can claim today simply by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the exclusive links provided.

The 2024 Open Championship got underway earlier today with the world’s top golfers now doing battle in the 152nd edition of the prestigious contest at Royal Troon.

152nd Open Championship

One of the finest courses in Scotland is currently playing host to 158 hopefuls in the 152nd Open Championship where they will compete for the prestigious Claret Jug and the title ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’. The 2023 renewal was won by 100/1 shot Brian Harman and the defending champion will be battling hard to keep hold of his title, however he will have his work cut-out against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and of course Rory McIlroy.

Four days of golfing action

The Open Championship got underway today (Thursday, 18th July 2024) and it takes place at Royal Troon course in Ayrshire, Scotland. This is the only major not to be played in the USA and it continues for four days, until Sunday, 21st July.

Favourites

World Number One Scottie Scheffler is currently a 6/1 shot to win the 2024 Open Championship, while Rory McIlroy is next in the betting at 9/1. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa complete the top four in the market at best odds of 14/1 and 18/1 respectively. Scheffler will be looking for his seventh win of the season, having already bagged a major in the form of the Masters with a four strike lead over Ludvig Aberg.

Golf Open Championship Odds

5/1 – Scottie Scheffler

9/1 – Rory McIlroy

14/1 – Xander Schauffele

18/1 – Collin Morikawa

18/1 – Ludvig Aberg

20/1 – Bryson DeChambeau