Leading bookmaker Kwiff go live with £30 Sign-up Bonus

Kwiff Free Bets

Kwiff have grown to become one of the leading bookmakers on the UK betting scene and all new customers registering using the links on this page can get their hands on £30 worth of Kwiff free bets once an initial deposit and first bet of at least £10 has been made. Subject to terms and conditions, 18+, new players only.

Basic Terms: New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Get Free Bets worth £30 with leading bookmaker Kwiff

Having been launched in 2015, Kwiff have grown to become one of the big hitters on the UK and Irish betting scene with some exceptional betting odds and a vast range of sports betting markets. Here you can enjoy a wide range of options for all major sports such as football, horse racing, cricket, tennis, golf, American football and much more. Players can also benefit from a unique feature which involves massive ‘random’ boosted odds on almost any market – simply place your bet at the normal odds and you could receive a huge boost which could see your potential winnings multiplied many times!

New sign-up Bonus Offer

The best news for new customers is that Kwiff have now gone live with an exceptional new sign-up offer for all new players. Simply make an initial deposit and wager £10 or more on any market (restrictions apply, see terms and conditions), then you will receive free (surprise) bets to the tune of £30 once you have met all the requirements.

This offer is exclusive to new customers and is an excellent way to get started with one of the fastest growing bookmakers on the circuit.

