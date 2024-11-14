Georgia entertain Ukraine in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening and you can add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK Betting sites and helping yourself to some great Georgia versus Ukraine odds and free bet offers ahead of this weekend clash.

Georgia v Ukraine Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 5pm UK Time, Saturday 16th November 2024

Only two points separate bottom placed Ukraine from second-placed Georgia in what has proven to be an extremely close and hotly-contested League B Group 1 in this season’s UEFA Nations League.

Strengthen their hand

Georgia claimed a place in the 2024 European Championships via the back-door with qualification coming courtesy of the UEFA Nations League and they made it through to the knockout phase of the tournament much to everyone’s surprise. They returned to this competition with back-to-back victories in September, a 4-1 demolition of Czechia being followed by a 1-0 win over Albania. They have suffered defeat in their last two with back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Ukraine and Albania, therefore manager Willy Sagnol will be demanding an immediate response on Saturday evening. Having drawn a blank in their last two, the Crusaders are needing to strengthen their hand by getting the better of visitors Ukraine in their next tournament outing, a win here enough to send Ukraine out of contention.

Single win

The fate of Georgia and Albania won’t be decided in this latest round of group fixtures, however Ukraine will be relegated with defeat here and an Albania win while Czechia will win the group should they beat Albania and Ukraine win against Georgia. Ukraine have managed just a single win thus far in the tournament – a 1-0 win over Georgia last month – and they desperately need to avoid defeat here in order to avoid relegation with one game left to play.

Closely contested

These are two evenly-matched sides and the chances are that we’ll be witness to a very tight and closely contested encounter with the two sides separated by just a single goal. Georgia should have enough to see them over the line – thus knocking their opponents out of contention for the title – although the chances are that the visitors will add to the scoreline in this one.

Back Georgia to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2