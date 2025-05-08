Reform heavily backed to win the next General Election

In a political landscape where surprises are as rare as a punctual Southern Rail service, last week proved to be an absolute belter for Nigel Farage and his burgeoning Reform Party. In what can only be described as a seismic shift, the party didn’t just nibble at the edges of British politics—it took a hearty bite, leaving seasoned observers choking on their tea.

As the dust settled on an extraordinary week, Reform’s electoral exploits have not only shaken the corridors of Westminster but also caused a monumental fluttering in the betting markets. Let’s take a deep dive into the Reform surge and why punters are piling in with unrelenting enthusiasm.

A Week to Remember: Reform’s Winning Streak

In a whirlwind series of victories that would make even seasoned political veterans do a double-take, the Reform Party snagged a plethora of council seats and, crucially, clinched the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby. This triumph brought a new MP into the Reform fold—Sarah Pochin—who, no doubt, will soon be acquainting herself with the fine art of dodging awkward questions from the press.

All told, Reform secured an eye-watering 677 seats out of approximately 1,600 up for grabs. Many of these seats were formerly the comfortable stomping ground of Tory politicians, now presumably updating their CVs and LinkedIn profiles as we speak.

Council Control: Reform’s New Fiefdoms

But the seat snatching didn’t stop there. Reform now finds itself steering the ship in nine authorities. Doncaster, Durham, Kent, and Staffordshire are now flying the Reform flag. Greater Lincolnshire, Hull, and East Yorkshire also handed the mayoral chains to Reform candidates for the very first time. A political map that once looked like a game of Tory-blue Risk now boasts a surprising splash of Reform teal.

Labour Left Reeling: Sir Keir’s Popularity Plummets

Meanwhile, poor Sir Keir Starmer might be regretting ordering those “Mission Accomplished” banners after Labour’s triumph in the July 2024 general election. His government, not yet a year into its tenure, is already watching popularity numbers nosedive faster than a reality TV star’s career after a scandal.

Despite the next general election being scheduled for 2029—yes, quite some time for more U-turns, political gaffes, and possibly another leadership contest or two—the betting odds have shifted dramatically. Bookmakers now find it harder to separate Labour and Reform than the average voter finds it to separate party promises from reality.

Next General Election Betting: A Tight Race

Labour secured a hefty 411 of the 650 parliamentary seats on offer in 2024. However, if you think they’re a shoo-in to repeat that feat, think again.

The odds are tighter than a politician’s expense account. Some bookmakers still just about favour Labour, but several have declared the race neck-and-neck. For instance, William Hill rates both Labour and Reform at 6/4 in the “most seats” betting market. That’s right—Labour, the party with 410 seats, and Reform, boasting a modest five, are now level pegging. If this were football, it’d be akin to Accrington Stanley drawing with Manchester City at full time.

Most bookies share that view, many also pricing both at 6/4. However, BetMGM—a bookmaker not shy of bold moves—has gone even further. The New Jersey-based operator currently has Reform at a tantalising 5/4 to bag the most seats in 2029, while Labour lags at 6/4. *odds correct as of 8th May 2025

For those without a degree in probability (or politics), that translates to a 44% chance of Reform topping the polls at the next general election. *odds correct as of 8th May 2025

Punters Flock to Farage: A Betting Bonanza

It should surprise no one that punters have followed the political drama with wallets at the ready. Between 28 April and 4 May, amid the electoral upheaval, the Reform Party became the most popular selection across the betting markets.

Labour trailed in second place, with the irrepressible Constitution Hill—fresh from its latest Punchestown outing—coming in third. Apparently, some bettors are still trying to decide whether horses or politicians are the safer wager.

Throughout 2025, the enthusiasm for Farage’s political juggernaut has been unmistakable. A whopping 58% of all bets on which party will claim the most seats at the next general election have backed Reform. That’s more than double the number of bets placed on Labour.

Either punters know something that the pollsters don’t, or they simply prefer the devil they don’t know over the devil they do.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2029

While 2029 may seem a distant speck on the political horizon, several more elections are scheduled before Britons return to the ballot box to decide the next government. These intermediate contests will provide crucial insights into the public mood and, naturally, will keep the betting markets buzzing.

For now, though, one thing is clear: the Reform Party’s momentum is undeniable, and Farage’s once outsider movement has transformed into a formidable force. Whether they can sustain this surge until 2029 remains to be seen, but one certainty endures—politics, like betting, is a game of unpredictable outcomes and, occasionally, very big winners.

And for those looking to have a flutter on the ever-turbulent political scene, BetMGM's Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets offer might just be the perfect starting point. After all, if you can't predict politics, you might as well enjoy the ride.