General Election Betting Odds 2024: Who will be next in Number 10?

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

A General Election has been called for 4th July and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very best free bet offers and general election betting odds which you can find when registering a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites using the links on this page.

General Election Odds 2024: Who will be next in Number 10?

Rishi Sunak announced yesterday that there will be a general election on 4th July 2024 and Keir Starmer is firm favourite to replace the current PM in 10 Downing Street.

General election is just six weeks’ time

Rishi Sunak has decided upon a general election which will take place in just six weeks’ time, the PM stating that he is “doing what is right for our country”. Sunak made it clear that he has been successful in tackling immigration, which is falling despite what the media are saying, while he reiterated his intention to ensure that smoking becomes a thing of the past in the years ahead.

Massive favourite to become the next Prime Minister

Nevertheless, it appears that the country are looking for a change in government and for that reason, Keir Starmer is massive favourite to become the next Prime Minister of the UK at a best price of just 1/9 (lowest odds 1/50). Throughout yesterday, the leading UK bookmakers had been busy slashing the odds on there being a general election between July and September and the response from 10 Downing Street was that there would be one in the second half of 2024, something which the government had committed to.

Closed betting on a 2024 exit date for the Prime Minister

The bookies have closed the betting on a 2024 exit date for the Prime Minister with Rishi Sunak out at 8/1 to retain his position (an implied chance of just under 13%).

Next Prime Minister Best Odds

1/9 – Keir Starmer

8/1 – Rishi Sunak

25/1 – Penny Mordaunt

Most Seats at General Election Best Odds

1/8 – Labour

14/1 – Conservative

150/1 – Reform UK

500/1 – Liberal Democrats

Government after General Election Best Odds

1/6 – Labour Majority

14/1 – Labour Minority

20/1 – Labour-Lib Dem Coalition

25/1 – Conservative Majority

25/1 – Conservative Minority

50/1 – Conservative-Reform UK Coalition

50/1 – Labour-SNP Coalition