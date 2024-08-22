Fulham entertain Leicester City at Craven Cottage this weekend, therefore now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Fulham v Leicester City betting odds and free bet offers which you can find when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Fulham v Leicester City Betting Odds & Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 24th August 2024

Both Fulham and newly-promoted Leicester City will be eager to get their first Premier League wins of the season when they lock horns in West London on Saturday afternoon.

Positives

Fulham were bestowed with the honour of launching the 2024/25 Premier League campaign alongside Manchester United, the Cottagers initially looking on course for a share of the spoils after repelling numerous futile attacks by the Red Devils. Nevertheless, the visitors failed to take advantage of the many openings which came their way and with just three minutes left on the clock, Joshua Zirkzee sent the ball into the far corner from an Alejandro Garnacho delivery. Indeed, a shocking miss from the latter prevented United from inflicting upon their opponents a heavier defeat and while Marco Silva can take a few positives from the narrow defeat, his men will be eager for some points this time around.

Momentum stopped in its tracks

Leicester City were blown away by Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of their season opener on Monday evening but the north London side only had a Pedro Porto goal to show for their dominance. This wasn’t enough for them to secure victory however with Jamie Vardy taking advantage of some sloppy defending from the visiting defence and levelling the scoreline. Vardy spurned an excellent chance to complete a fightback for the Foxes but while the home side looked more likely to score a second, a severe head injury to Rodrigo Bentancur stopped any momentum in its tracks.

Evenly-fought affair

Despite Fulham and Leicester City both failing to come out on top in their respective season openers, each can take some positives from their performances, even if the Foxes were abysmal in the first half against Spurs. Fulham’s lack of penetration was their undoing at the Theatre of Dreams and in this instance, we envisage them being forced to share the spoils in what looks set to be an evenly-fought affair.

Back a draw at best odds of 14/5