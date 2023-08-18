Fulham v Brentford Match Preview & Free Bets

City rivals Fulham and Brentford do battle with each other on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured bookmaker partners and take advantage of the very best Fulham free bets and best betting odds ahead of this West London derby.

Only a few days after their opening London derby of the season, Brentford make the short journey to Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon to do battle with Fulham in the Premier League.

Attacking football

Thomas Frank’s men secured a point from their season opener against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the two sides sharing the spoils in a four-goal thriller. The Brentford boss’s full commitment to attacking football is in no doubt whatsoever and as such it was no shock to see goals galore at the Gtech Community Stadium, kick-off having been delayed due to an issue with the water supply.

Winless pre-season

This stalemate was a decent enough result for Brentford given their winless pre-season campaign and it is notable that their final two wins on the road in 2022/23 were against Londin sides, the Bees having got the better of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Momentum

Fulham can consider themselves fortunate to have secured a maximum points haul at Goodison Park in their season opener, the Toffees having squandered some excellent opportunities along the way. With one round of fixtures out of the way, Fulham sit in sixth position and they will aim to keep the momentum going this coming weekend.

Poor home form

The Cottagers did little to help themselves on home soil at the tail-end of 2022/23 with just two wins from their last seven at Craven Cottage. They have managed just a single clean sheet on home turf since late October and it’s hard to envisage them keeping the Bees at bay on Saturday.

Away goals

In all probability, Fulham’s luck will likely run out this weekend and in the absence Palhinha manning midfield, we expect Brentford to bag themselves a couple of goals without reply in their second London derby in the space of a week.

Our Tips

Back Brentford to win 2-0 at best odds of 14/1

Back Brentford to win at best odds of 17/10