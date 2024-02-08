Fulham v Bournemouth Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Fulham Free Bets

Fulham and Bournemouth go head-to-head at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is a great time to check out all the very latest Fulham free bets and other great Premier League offers which you can find by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Fulham v Bournemouth Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 10th February 2024

Both Fulham and AFC Bournemouth will be going all-out to secure their first Premier League victory of 2024 when they go head-to-head at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Still in search of their first top-flight win of 2024, Fulham threw away a two goal lead against struggling Burnley last weekend, the Clarets seemingly destined for another all-too-familiar home defeat. Nevertheless, Vincent Kompany made an inspired substitution which resulted in David Datro Fofano score twice in the closing 20 minutes to earn for the hosts a share of the spoils.

Since their win over Championship side Rotherham United in the FA Cup, the Cottagers have played out three defeats and three draws, therefore their position could fast become more precarious should they fail to turn things around. Only seven points separate the West London outfit from 18th-placed Everton in the league standings, however nineteen of their twenty-six points have been earned at Craven Cottage and they have dropped just four from their last six matches at this venue.

Similarly, Bournemouth are still looking for their first league win of 2024 and they head into this match having gone four games without a victory whilst on Premier League duty. This disappointing run comes on the back of an excellent spell during which the Cherries won all-but-one of their previous seven games and as things stand, the south-coast outfit sit just a single point and position above their weekend opponents.

Bournemouth appear to have lost their golden touch under manager Andoni Iraola but they have added to the scoreline in all-but-one of their eleven away games in the league and should manage to make the net bulge at Craven Cottage this weekend. Nevertheless, in each of the last six outings where Fulham have scored, they have made the net bulge multiple times and we’ll be siding with them to outgun their opponents on Saturday afternoon.

Back Fulham to win and both teams to score at best odds of 10/3