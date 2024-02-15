Fulham v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Fulham Free Bets

Fulham entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can benefit by taking advantage of a wide range of Fulham free bets and other mouthwatering Premier League promotions ahead of this encounter.

Fulham v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 17th February 2024

Having lost to Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, Aston Villa find themselves playing catch-up in the race for a Champions League berth, therefore they will be desperate for a maximum points haul when they face Fulham in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

First league win of the year

Fulham grabbed their first Premier League win of 2024 when they brushed aside AFC Bournemouth to the tune of 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, this victory sending the West London outfit ten points clear of the bottom three in the league table. Indeed, the Cottagers sit five points adrift of the top half of the Premier League table and having ended their six-game winless run across competitions, confidence will be high ahead of the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday. Seven of Fulham’s eight Premier League wins this season have been at Craven Cottage and they enjoy a perfect 100% win rate in home league matches when adding to the scoreline.

Lost their way

After enjoying an excellent first-half of the season, Aston Villa have lost their way somewhat with just a single win from their last four in the Premier League and a fourth-round exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea earlier this month. They head into their weekend trip to the capital on the back of a hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United and they now sit in fifth position in the league table, a single point separating them from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Stability in defence

When Fulham add to the scoreline on home soil in the league, it general means one outcome and the Cottagers will certainly fancy their chances of claiming the spoils against a Villa side which have looked out of sorts recently. Nevertheless, Unai Emery’s side have enjoyed stability in defence on their travels of late and with the hosts rather suspect at the back, we expect the visitors to outgun their opponents and get their top-four ambitions back on track.

Back Aston Villa to win and both teams to score at best odds of 29/10