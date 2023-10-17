France v Scotland Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8pm UK Time, Tuesday 17th October 2023

France ensured their passage into next summer’s European Championships by beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Friday evening while Scotland’s participation was ensured following a controversial defeat to Spain.

France are set to take part in next summer’s European Championships by confirming a top-two finish in their group, Kylian Mbappe inspiring a 2-1 victory over the Dutch in Amsterdam last week. The PSG star got things off to a fine start with a seventh-minute volley into the back of the net and he secured the three points in the second half with an amazing curling effort, Netherlands pulling back a late consolation goal courtesy of debutant Qullindschy Hartman. France have thus far enjoyed a perfect 100% record in their group, a feat which can only be matched by Portugal, and the likelihood is that Les Bleus will finish in pole position.

Scotland were a thorn in Spain’s side when beating La Roja 2-0 back in March and Scott McTominay believed that he had sent his side into the lead from a brilliant free kick in the most recent meeting with Spain on Thursday evening, only for his goal to be marked off as offside. Spain replied with goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet to secure Spain’s participation in Euro 2024, while the Scots were left cheering the Spaniards in their subsequent win over Norway, this result also ensuring that the Tartan Army will be partying in the streets of Germany next summer.

France will feature a number of well-rested youthful players in this meeting and Les Bleus will likely bounce back from their recent friendly defeat to Germany by getting the better of the Scots tonight. Indeed the visitors will likely still be reeling from the perceived injustice in their meeting with Spain and this trip to Lille isn’t likely to be a memorable one.

