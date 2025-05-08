Fiorentina v Real Betis Conference League Odds & Preview

Fiorentina Plot Conference League Comeback as Betis Look to Hold Their Nerve in Florence

Date: 8 May 2025 | Time: 20:00 BST

As Thursday night rolls around, the floodlights at the iconic Stadio Artemio Franchi will shine down on a high-stakes European showdown. Fiorentina, still chasing a third consecutive appearance in the UEFA Conference League final, welcome Real Betis to Florence needing to overturn a one-goal deficit. After last week’s narrow 2-1 defeat in Seville, the Viola have it all to do against the resilient Spaniards.

First-Leg Frustration for Fiorentina

The first leg in Andalusia did not start as Fiorentina would have hoped. Six minutes in and the visitors were already trailing, as Betis wasted no time in flexing their attacking muscles. By the hour mark, the hosts had doubled their lead courtesy of goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Antony, putting the Spaniards firmly in command.

But just as it seemed the Viola might be swept away, captain Luca Ranieri gave his side a lifeline. Connecting with a neat cutback from Robin Gosens, Ranieri powered the ball into the net to halve the deficit and keep the tie delicately poised.

While the result extended Fiorentina’s rather unenviable streak—five UEFA semi-finals against Spanish sides without a win—it also ensured that everything remains to play for back in Tuscany.

The Road to the Semi-Finals

This season has been another rollercoaster ride for the Viola. Having battled through the qualifying rounds, they secured a third-place finish in the new league phase of the Conference League. Knockout victories over Panathinaikos and Celje followed, setting up this semi-final clash with Betis.

Before last week’s setback, Fiorentina had recovered from a patchy run of form to go six matches unbeaten in Serie A. However, a 1-0 defeat to Roma at the weekend—despite promising chances for Moise Kean and Rolando Mandragora—has left their domestic top-four hopes in tatters. That has only increased the pressure on Thursday’s second leg, with European glory now representing their last realistic route to success this season.

Real Betis: Breaking New Ground

While Fiorentina dream of a third straight Conference League final, Real Betis are eyeing their maiden appearance on the European stage’s grandest nights. Having watched their city rivals Sevilla parade an endless stream of Europa League trophies around Andalusia, the green half of Seville is desperate to grab a slice of continental glory for themselves.

Their path to the semis has been impressive. After a modest 15th-placed finish in the league phase, Betis dispatched Gent in the knockout playoffs before overcoming Vitoria Guimaraes and Jagiellonia Bialystok. Under the steady hand of Manuel Pellegrini, the Spaniards have found form at the perfect time.

Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Espanyol further underlined their fighting spirit. Trailing deep into the second half, Betis rallied as Giovani Lo Celso equalised in the 85th minute before Antony—already a thorn in Fiorentina’s side—curled home a last-gasp winner. That result stretched their formidable run to just one defeat in their last 15 outings, leaving them sixth in La Liga and still in the hunt for a coveted Champions League spot.

Fiorentina Team News: Palladino’s Dilemma

Manager Raffaele Palladino, as ever, rotated his squad for Serie A duties at the weekend. Moise Kean returned to lead the line, while captain Luca Ranieri served a domestic suspension. Pablo Mari, drafted in against Roma, will sit out Thursday’s clash as he’s not listed in Fiorentina’s European squad, paving the way for Ranieri’s return to the back three.

Up front, Nicolo Zaniolo—partnering Kean against Roma—will miss out following his late red card after the final whistle. That opens the door for either Albert Gudmundsson or Lucas Beltran to join Kean in attack.

The dependable Dodo, fully recovered from his recent brush with appendicitis, should reclaim his spot on the right flank, while the only lingering injury concern is Danilo Cataldi, who sustained a thigh problem during the first leg in Seville.

Real Betis Team News: Pellegrini’s Selection Headaches

Manuel Pellegrini will also need to shuffle his pack carefully. Abde Ezzalzouli, having justified his surprise start in the first leg with a crucial goal, is expected to retain his place in the starting XI, while Antony will once again take up residence on the opposite flank.

Isco, enjoying a renaissance season with 11 goals and eight assists, will pull the creative strings in midfield. Up front, Cedric Bakambu offers a reliable focal point in the absence of Chimy Avila, who remains sidelined alongside Marc Roca and Diego Llorente.

The Betis defence should feature Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, and Rodriguez, while Cardoso and Pablo Fornals will anchor the midfield engine room.

Predicted Line-Ups: Familiar Faces Set to Lock Horns

For Fiorentina, David De Gea will stand between the posts, guarded by a defensive trio of Pongracic, Comuzzo, and Ranieri. Dodo will patrol the right flank, with Gosens on the left. The midfield should feature Fagioli, Adli, and Mandragora, providing a blend of creativity and steel. Up front, Gudmundsson is likely to partner Kean in what will be a crucial battle against Betis’ disciplined back line.

As for the visitors, Adrian will continue as goalkeeper, backed by Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, and Rodriguez in defence. Cardoso and Fornals will look to control the midfield, while Antony, Isco, and Ezzalzouli will provide support to Bakambu in attack.

A History of Near Misses—and a Chance for Redemption

Fiorentina’s recent European record has been a tale of so near yet so far. Consecutive Conference League final defeats to West Ham and Olympiacos have left the Viola faithful yearning for redemption. But history has not been kind to them when facing Spanish opposition at this stage of a competition. Breaking that cycle on Thursday will be essential if they are to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of final losses.

For Betis, the chance to reach their first-ever European final is tantalisingly close. Pellegrini’s side have shown resilience, flair, and, most importantly, an ability to grind out results when it matters most.

The Prediction: Expect Goals—and Drama

Fiorentina, roared on by a passionate home crowd, will almost certainly come out swinging. With Moise Kean leading the line and the creative talents of Gudmundsson and Mandragora pulling the strings, they’ll fancy their chances of overturning the deficit.

However, Betis have proven themselves as masters of the counter-attack, with Antony and Ezzalzouli capable of punishing any defensive lapses. Pellegrini’s men have the form and nerve to handle the pressure.

Our prediction? A thrilling 2-2 draw, enough to send Betis through to the final with a 4-3 aggregate victory—and perhaps sparing Fiorentina a third consecutive final heartbreak.

