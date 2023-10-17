Finland v Kazakhstan Match Preview & Best Odds

Finland and Kazakhstan are both very much in the mix for a top-two finish in their European Championships qualifying group and they lock horns in Group H tonight, therefore now is a great time to check out our featured UK betting sites where you can grab yourself some tasty Finland free bets and other exclusive offers ahead of this clash.

Kick-off: 5pm UK Time, Tuesday 17th October 2023

Finland and Kazakhstan both lost their latest European Championship qualifying outings and as such, they will each be aiming to keep themselves in the mix with a win in Helsinki this evening.

Heading into this month’s round of qualifying fixtures, just a single point separated the top four in Group H and as such, there was a lot riding on Finland’s meeting with Slovenia at the weekend. Nevertheless, the Finns were unable to cope with the excellent finishing of Benjamin Sesko who scored twice in the opening 45 minutes to effectively sink Markku Kanerva’s men in what ultimately ended in a 3-0 defeat. As things stand, defeat to Kazakhstan tonight would end any hopes that Finland have of finishing in the top two should Slovenia and Denmark both win their respective wins.

Finland are yet to face Northern Ireland and San Marino, games which they are expected to win, while the top-two of Slovenia and Denmark lock horns next month and at least one of those will clearly drop points. As such, there is still a flame of hope for Kanerva’s side should they prevail in Helsinki tonight.

Kazakhstan have never before been involved in a major international competition but they are still very much in the mix as far as Euro 2024 participation is concerned. They strung together a three-game winning run earlier this year with victories coming over San Marino, Northern Ireland and Denmark, however they have been a mixed bag since then with two defeats in their last three qualifiers, the latest being a 3-1 defeat to Denmark on the road. Similar to Finland, if Kazakhstan lose in Helsinki they won’t finish in the top two should Slovenia and Denmark both triumph but as with tonight’s opponents, they could land a play-off place as a consolation.

There has been berry little to choose between these two sides throughout the Group H qualifying campaign but home advantage should play a part here and help send the Finns to a narrow victory, perhaps by the only goal of the match.

