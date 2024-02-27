FA Cup Fifth Round Match Previews & Free Bets

There are some intriguing FA Cup fifth ties heading our way this week and with no replays at this stage of the competition, we’ll know who all the quarter-finalists are by Wednesday night.

The EFL Cup Final action has now come and gone, therefore the attention turns to the fifth round ties in the FA Cup. There are some thrillers coming our way tonight and tomorrow evening, however who will book their places in the last eight of the competition? We’ll soon find out!

Tuesday, 27th February 2024

Bournemouth v Leicester City – 7:30pm

Championship leaders Leicester City will look to bounce back from their league defeat to second-placed Leeds United in their last outing when they travel to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Read our Bournemouth v Leicester City Match Preview Here

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United – 7:45pm

Blackburn Rovers are struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship table and they will need to be at their very best when they entertain Newcastle United at Ewood Park in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

Read our Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United Match Preview Here

Luton Town v Manchester City – 8pm

Luton Town remain in the Premier League relegation zone and they face a tough assignment when they welcome to Kenilworth Road a Manchester City outfit which are having little problem battling on more than one front this season.

Read our Luton Town v Manchester City Match Preview Here

Wednesday, 28th February 2024

Chelsea v Leeds United – 7:30pm

Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back from their hugely disappointing EFL Cup Final defeat to Liverpool last weekend when they entertain Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Read our Chelsea v Leeds United Match Preview Here

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – 7:45pm

Nottingham Forest will put their Premier League concerns to one side on Wednesday evening when they welcome 2022/23 FA Cup finalists Manchester United to the City Ground in the fifth round of the competition.

Read our Nottingham Forest v Man United Match Preview Here

Wolves v Brighton & Hove Albion – 7:45pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion just just two positions and one point apart in the Premier League table and we envisage them being involved in an evenly-fought affair when they lock horns in the FA Cup this week.

Read our Wolves v Brighton & Hove Albion Match Preview Here

Liverpool v Southampton – 8pm

Injury-ravaged Liverpool will be battle scarred from their EFL Cup Final clash with Chelsea, however Jurgen Klopp will be doing his utmost to ensure that his troops keep their dreams of a quadruple alive when they entertain Southampton in the FA Cup this week.

Read our Liverpool v Southampton Match Preview Here