Everton v West Ham United Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Everton Free Bets

Everton will look to haul themselves even further from the relegation zone when they entertain West Ham United at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, therefore now is an excellent time to register a new account with any of our featured UK betting sites and pick up some mouthwatering Everton free bets ahead of their weekend outing.

Everton v West Ham United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 2nd March 2024

Having had their points deduction reduced on appeal, Everton will be in buoyant mood as they prepare for the visit of West Ham United to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Points deduction

Without even kicking a ball in anger, Everton have managed to climb two positions up the Premier League table on account of them having their points deduction reduced on appeal earlier this month. It’s safe to say that the Toffees aren’t clear of the woods just yet and there is a possibility that the side could be hit with further penalties in the weeks ahead but for the time being, things are looking a little rosier at Goodison Park. Having forced Brighton & Hove Albion to a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium at the weekend, Everton’s winless run now stands at six in the Premier League although they have lost just one of these matches, this coming in the form of a 2-0 defeat away to title favourites Manchester City.

Ideal preparation

West Ham United ended their own six-game winless run in the Premier League when they beat local rivals Brentford on Monday evening and this was enough to send David Moyes’ men up to 8th position in the league standings. Indeed, only the superior goal difference of Brighton & Hove Albion is keeping the Hammers out of the European berths and should the East London outfit manage to put their four-match winless away run to an end with victory here, then this would be ideal preparation for their upcoming Europa League last-sixteen tie with Freiburg next week.

Stalemate

The last eight meetings between these two sides have seen a winner but this often tends to be a low scoring affair and on this occasion, we’ll be siding with a stalemate at Goodison Park.

Back a draw at best odds of 13/5