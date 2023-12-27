Everton v Manchester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Everton Free Bets

Everton have hauled themselves clear of the relegation zone and will be eager to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out by taking all three points against Manchester City tonight, therefore now is an ideal time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites where you can take advantage of the many Everton free bets available for this match.

Everton v Manchester City Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 8.15pm, Wednesday 27th December 2023

Manchester City will look to keep themselves in title contention with a win over Everton at Goodison Park tonight, however the Toffees have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with of late and will be a hard nut to crack.

Everton were confident of securing their fifth successive away win in the Premier League and fifth league win on the bounce at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, however Spurs went ahead courtesy of Richarlison in the early stages and the North Londoners’ advantage was doubled on the 20th minute, Andre Gomes scoring a consolation for the Toffees eight minutes from time.

All things considered, this was a solid effort by the Toffees but it came at a time when Burnley and Luton Town were also recording wins. Everton now sit just a single point clear of the bottom three in the Premier League table but their home form has been undeniably impressive, wins over Newcastle United (3-0) and Chelsea (2-0) coming in their last two at this venue.

Fresh from their convincing 4-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup, Manchester City will be eager to continue in a similar vein upon their return to domestic duty this evening. The reigning World, European and English champions now have a renewed sense of vigour which has been somewhat absent in their recent Premier League outings. Pep Guardiola’s men have managed just one league win from their last six outings, this being against struggling Luton Town, and as things stand they sit outside the top-four with eight points separating them from leaders Arsenal (against whom they have two games-in-hand).

Everton will need to put in a staunch defensive display if they are to further dent Manchester City’s title bid but it remains to be seen whether the home side can pierce a galvanised City unit in this one. The likelihood is that this will prove to be an evenly-fought affair and a solitary goal may be all that’s needed to secure maximum points in this one.

Back Manchester City to win 1-0 at best odds of 7/1

Back Everton to win 1-0 at best odds of 18/1