Everton v Bournemouth Odds and Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 8th February 2025

This will be Bournemouth’s final visit to the grand old Goodison Park stadium, the Cherries having enjoyed a thrilling battle-from-behind 3-2 victory back in August, all three of their goals coming after the 87th minute. Can they repeat this success here in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon?

Revival

Everton went into their FA Cup third round clash with Peterborough United having sacked their manager just days earlier and sitting firmly in the relegation zone. Nevertheless, the Toffees have since appointed David Moyes as their new boss and moved themselves a considerable distance from the danger zone. Indeed, Everton sit nine points clear of the bottom three in the Premier League standings and they will look to continue their revival by progressing in the FA Cup at the expense of Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

European berth

Having thrashed high-flying Nottingham Forest 5-0 late last month, Bournemouth opened the month with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the weekend. Currently sitting in seventh position in the league standings, the Cherries are still in the frame for a European berth at the end of the season but they will need to put their league concerns to one side when they make their final trip to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Recent Form

Everton: Under the guidance of manager David Moyes, Everton have experienced something of a resurgence with three consecutive wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City. Their recent 4-0 win over the Foxes was particularly impressive, with players like Beto, Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Iliman Ndiaye, James Tarkowski, and James Garner all delivering standout performances.

Team News

Everton: The Toffees will be without Dele Alli (groin) and Lewis Dobbin (ankle). Arnaut Danjuma has returned to training after recovering from an ankle issue but may not be match-fit. Idrissa Gueye is available after missing recent games due to a groin injury.

Attacking prowess

Given both teams’ current form, this FA Cup tie promises to be a closely contested affair. Everton’s home advantage and recent attacking prowess might give them a slight edge here, however Bournemouth’s resilience and unbeaten streak cannot be overlooked. A narrow victory for Everton seems the most likely outcome as far as we’re concerned, however we also envisage the visitors adding to the scoreline in this one.

Back Everton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 9/2