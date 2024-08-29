Struggling Everton entertain AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and you can add to the excitement by registering with any of our featured UK bookmakers and grabbing yourself the very best Everton v Bournemouth betting odds and free bet offers.

Everton v Bournemouth Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 31st August 2024

Neither Everton nor AFC Bournemouth have registered a Premier League win this term although the Cherries have at least avoided defeat in their opening two matches, the Toffees yet to get off the mark.

Ruthlessness

Having been held to a share of the spoils by newly-promoted Leicester on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur rediscovered their ruthlessness and put Everton to the sword in their second league outing of the season at the weekend, the Toffees going down 4-0 at the final whistle. With Sean Dyche’s men losing 3-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener, the Toffees boss is feeling the pressure and is favourite to be the first top-flight managerial casualty of the campaign.

Pick-me-up

After two rounds of fixtures, Everton sit in 20th position in the early Premier League table and while they enjoyed a much-needed pick-me-up in the form of a midweek 3-0 win over League Two side Doncaster Rovers, there’s every chance that this weekend will see them lose a fifth straight Premier League match under Dyche while failing to find the back of the net during that time.

Yet to taste defeat

AFC Bournemouth are still in search of their first Premier League win of the campaign but they are yet to taste defeat whilst on league duty, a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest being followed by a draw by the same scoreline at home to Newcastle United, the VAR room failing to give the Cherries a helping hand in the latter. The south-coast side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek thanks to a 1-0 defeat to Premier League rivals West Ham United and they have also lost in each of their last two trips to Goodison Park.

Winning formula

Neither Sean Dyche nor Andoni Iraola have found the winning formula in the Premier League this month but given Bournemouth’s habit of fouls – no less than 20 free kicks being given away against Newcastle – there’s a good chance that Everton can get themselves on the scoresheet here. Nevertheless, while the Cherries will look to fight fire with fire after their narrow midweek defeat at the London Stadium, we don’t envisage them doing enough to end their winless run and a share of the spoils seems the most likely outcome here.

Back a draw at best odds of 9/5