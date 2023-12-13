Europa League Previews & Best Betting Odds

Europa League Previews & Best Betting Odds

The sixth and final round of the 2023/24 Europa League group stages gets underway on Thursday evening with three Premier League sides eager to ease themselves closer to the last sixteen of the competition.

We’re now at the final round of the group stages of the Europa League and we have already been witness to some shocks and upsets. Nevertheless, it has now become clear who some of the sides are who will be featuring in the knockout phase and as things stand, all three Premier League sides in the tournament are guaranteed to progress from their respective groups although not necessarily straight into the last sixteen.

West Ham sit in pole position in Group A and they are through to the knockout stages of the competition at the very least, while Group E leaders Liverpool have already guaranteed for themselves a place in the last sixteen of the tournament. Brighton & Hove Albion sit second in Group B after five rounds of fixtures and they will be looking for the win over Marseille which would send them to the summit of the group and condemn the French side to the play-offs.

13.12.23

Union SG v Liverpool – Thursday 14th December at 5:45pm

Liverpool are already through to the last sixteen of this season’s Europa League with a game to spare and a rotated side should prove too strong for third-placed Union SG in the final round of group games on Thursday evening.

Read Union SG v Liverpool Match Preview



Brighton & Hove Albion v Marseille – Thursday 14th December at 8pm

Brighton & Hove Albion need victory over Group B leaders Marseille in order to send themselves through to the last sixteen of the Europa League and avoid the need to go through the play-offs.

Read Brighton v Marseille Match Preview

West Ham United v SC Freiburg – Thursday 14th December at 8pm

Group A leaders West Ham United sit level on points with second-placed SC Freiburg and victory here would ensure a place in the last sixteen of the competition.

Read West Ham v Freiburg Match Preview

30.11.23

AEK Athens v Brighton & Hove Albion – Thursday 30th November at 5:45PM

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed an excellent debut in the Europa League and as things stand they sit second in Group B. A draw or win against AEK Athens would send them through to the last sixteen of the competition tonight and confidence will be high in the visitors’ camp ahead of this clash.

Read AEK Athens v Brighton Match Preview

Backa Topola v West Ham United – Thursday 30th November at 5:45PM

West Ham United are sitting comfortably at the summit of their Europa League group with nine points from a possible twelve and a win or draw at bottom side Backa Topola would be enough to see them through to the knockout stages with one game to spare.

Read Backa Topola v West Ham Match Preview

Liverpool v LASK Linz – Thursday 30th November at 8PM

Liverpool are favourites to win the 2023/24 Europa League trophy and they can progress from the group stages should they avoid defeat againhst Group E strugglers LASK Linz at Anfield this evening.

Read Liverpool v LASK Linz Match Preview