Europa Conference League Final 2023: West Ham claim the trophy

Europa Conference League Final 2023: West Ham claim the trophy

08.06.23

This was the first competitive meeting between West Ham United and Fiorentina since the mid 1970s and as expected, it was a very evenly-fought encounter, the Hammers eventually prevailing with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Valuable piece of European silverware

Jarrod Bowen banged in the winner in the 90th minute and secured for West Ham United a valuable piece of European silverware. The Europa Conference League Trophy is the Hammers’ first piece of silverware since they lifted the FA Cup in 1980 and their first European trophy since 1965, a fitting reminder to fans that they should be careful what they wish for.

Three seasons in a row

Only nine weeks ago, sections of the Hammers’ support were calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked, fans unfurling a banner reading ‘Moyes Out’ prior to the 1-0 victory over Fulham which probably kept him in his job. Now the West Ham boss has helped put to an end a 43-year wait for silverware and has written his name into club folklore. With a place in next season’s Europa League secured on account of this win, the Hammers have now qualified for European competition for three years in succession, for the very first time in their history.

Tough season

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign was tough for West Ham and they eventually finished in 14th position with only six points separating them from the relegation zone. The East Londoners are priced at 20/1 to be relegated next season while they are as low as 12/1 to finish in the top four next term.

06.06.23

West Ham United and Fiorentina haven’t faced each other in a competitive fixture since the mid 1970s but they will lock horns in the latest edition of the Europa Conference League Final which takes place on Wednesday evening.

The Serie A outfit head into this match as the in-form side having triumphed in each of their last two league outings after suffering defeat to Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia. West Ham lost away at Leicester City on the final weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but they beat AZ Alkmaar home and away in the Conference League semi-finals.

When is the 2023 Europa Conference League Final

The 2023 Europa Conference League Final will take place on Wednesday, 7th June with a scheduled kick-off time of 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the game being played

The match will take place at the Eden Arena in the Czech capital of Prague, the home ground of SK Slavia Prague.

Where can the game be watched?

For those without tickets for the final, full live coverage is being provided by BT Sport 1, BT Sport mobile app, BT Sport YouTube, BT Sport Ultima and the BT Sport website.

Who are favourites to win?

This is a very close one to call and both sides are tied in the outright market. West Ham and Fiorentina are available at 17/10 apiece to win in 90 minutes with a draw priced at a general 21/10. Fiorentina are 19/20 to lift the trophy (whether in normal time, extra time or penalties) while West Ham are 10/11 in the same market.