Euro 2024 Free Bets & Match Previews: Friday, 5th July

The European Championships are now heading into the quarter-final stages and as such, why not treat yourself to some exceptional Euro 2024 free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Euro 2024 Free Bets & Match Previews: Friday, 5th July 2024

The 2024 European Championships have now been whittled down to just eight teams and the quarter-finals of the tournament get underway on Friday evening when some potential thrillers look set to come our way.

Euro 2024 has already thrown up some real thrillers along with a few surprises, not least Switzerland’s 2-0 win over defending champions Italy in the last sixteen. Hosts Germany made it over the line and into the last eight courtesy of a 2-0 win over Denmark, while Spain continued their winning run when thumping Georgia 4-1 in the round of sixteen. Elsewhere, 2016 champions Portugal needed a penalty shoot-out to see off plucky Slovenia while France edged past Belgium by a single goal to continue their underwhelming run.

Spain will face Germany in the last eight of the competition on Friday evening and this could prove to be a real thriller, while Portugal and France could also provide us with an exciting affair, despite the fact that neither side has lived up to expectation thus far.

Match Previews: Friday, 5th July

Spain v Germany – 5pm

Spain have been the standout team at Euro 2024 thus far and have won each of their four outings in the tournament, however they will be faced with a tough challenge by host nation Germany who have also impressed thus far. This could be a real thriller of a match and we expect to see some excellent attacking football in the opening quarter-final match at 5pm.

Spain v Germany Match Preview

Portugal v France – 8pm

Portugal came out on top when these two sides met in the final of Euro 2016 but thus far, Roberto Martinez’s men have been somewhat underwhelming, something that can also be said of 2018 world champions France who took 85 minutes to find a way past Belgium in their last outing. This could be a thrilling affair or alternatively it could be dull as dishwater.

Portugal v France Match Preview

20.06.24

All 24 sides involved in Euro 2024 have completed the first round of fixtures and there have been a few surprises already in the tournament, however what will the next round of games hold in store. We look at the matches scheduled for Friday, 21st June.

All of the tournament favourites have got off to positive starts in the 2024 European Championships, the biggest surprise of the competition thus far being Belgium’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia. Will there be any more surprises coming our way before the group stages draw to a close? We’ll soon find out…

Match Previews: Friday, 21st June

Slovakia v Ukraine – 2pm

The Euro 2024 action on Friday gets underway when Slovakia go head-to-head with Ukraine. The Slovaks provided one of the big upsets in the competition when edged past fancied Belgium in their tournament opener while Ukraine disappointed when losing 3-0 to Romania in their opening match. Can Ukraine bounce back from this disappointment or will Slovakia make it two on the bounce?

Slovakia v Ukraine Match Preview

Poland v Austria – 5pm

Poland gave a decent account of themselves when losing by the odd goal in their tournament opener against heavyweights Netherlands and star player Robert Lewandowski should return to action for this match. Austria were unfortunate to lose to France in their opening match but they nevertheless gave a spirited display and should take something from this encounter.

Poland v Austria Match Preview

Netherlands v France – 8pm

The blockbuster match on Friday involves two of the favourites in the tournament. The Netherlands don’t boast the best record against France but the Dutchmen shouldn’t be written off here. France underwhelmed against Austria in their opener and will be without Kylian Mbappe who sustained a broken nose in that match, however Didier Deschamps’ men remain joint favourites alongside England to go all the way in the competition.

Netherlands v France Match Preview