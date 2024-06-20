Euro 2024 Free Bets & Match Previews: Friday, 21st June

The European Championships are very much in full swing and as such, why not treat yourself to some exceptional Euro 2024 free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites today.

Euro 2024 Free Bets & Match Previews: Friday, 21st June

All 24 sides involved in Euro 2024 have completed the first round of fixtures and there have been a few surprises already in the tournament, however what will the next round of games hold in store. We look at the matches scheduled for Friday, 21st June.

All of the tournament favourites have got off to positive starts in the 2024 European Championships, the biggest surprise of the competition thus far being Belgium’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia. Will there be any more surprises coming our way before the group stages draw to a close? We’ll soon find out…

Match Previews: Friday, 21st June

Slovakia v Ukraine – 2pm

The Euro 2024 action on Friday gets underway when Slovakia go head-to-head with Ukraine. The Slovaks provided one of the big upsets in the competition when edged past fancied Belgium in their tournament opener while Ukraine disappointed when losing 3-0 to Romania in their opening match. Can Ukraine bounce back from this disappointment or will Slovakia make it two on the bounce?

Slovakia v Ukraine Match Preview

Poland v Austria – 5pm

Poland gave a decent account of themselves when losing by the odd goal in their tournament opener against heavyweights Netherlands and star player Robert Lewandowski should return to action for this match. Austria were unfortunate to lose to France in their opening match but they nevertheless gave a spirited display and should take something from this encounter.

Poland v Austria Match Preview

Netherlands v France – 8pm

The blockbuster match on Friday involves two of the favourites in the tournament. The Netherlands don’t boast the best record against France but the Dutchmen shouldn’t be written off here. France underwhelmed against Austria in their opener and will be without Kylian Mbappe who sustained a broken nose in that match, however Didier Deschamps’ men remain joint favourites alongside England to go all the way in the competition.

Netherlands v France Match Preview

