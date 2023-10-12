Estonia v Azerbaijan Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Estonia Free Bets

Estonia entertain Azerbaijan in the 2024 European Championships qualifiers on Friday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to register with any of our featured UK betting sites and claim some exclusive Estonia free bets and other amazing offers ahead of this match.

Estonia v Azerbaijan Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 5pm UK Time, Friday 13th October 2023

Estonia and Azerbaijan occupy the bottom two positions in Group F with just a single point apiece and they do battle with each other on Friday evening.

These two sides were very evenly matched when drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and there’s no reason to believe that things will be much different when they once again lock horns in Tallinn on Friday evening.

Estonia’s chances of making it to Euro 2024 are at an end due to them collecting just a solitary point from their opening five qualifying matches. They have never before made it to a major international competition and with just three games left to play they sit twelve points adrift of second-placed Austria. The Blueshirts were hammered 5-0 by both Sweden and Belgium during the last international break while failing to register a single shot on goal and they are merely playing for pride right now.

While Estonia have lost each of their last seven Euro qualifiers on home soil, they have gone unbeaten in their last four clashes with Friday evening’s opponents, Azerbaijan, who can mathematically still finish in the top two in Group F due to them having a game-in-hand over all the other sides.

Indeed, Gianni De Biasi’s men must secure victory over Estonia on Friday in order to keep alive their extremely slim chances of qualifying and also hope that Belgium and Austria don’t play out a stalemate.

The likelihood is that this will be a closely-fought encounter but considering that Estonia have been defensively frail while Azerbaijan have been solid against Jordan and Belgium, we envisage the visitors edging their way to a narrow victory on Friday evening.

Back Azerbaijan to win at best odds of 5/2