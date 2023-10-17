Menu

England v Italy Match Preview & Best Odds

17/10/2023

The Three Lions go head-to-head with Italy tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to register a new betting account with any of our featured UK betting sites and grab some exclusive England free bets ahead of this encounter.

 

England v Italy Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 7.45pm, Tuesday 17th October 2023

 

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are now just 90 minutes away from booking their place on the plane to Germany and we envisage them edging their way to a narrow victory over the Azzurri on Tuesday evening.

 

England boss Gareth Southgate decided to keep some of his key players under wraps on Friday evening in the somewhat lacklustre 1-0 win over Australia. Many were unimpressed with Southgate’s personnel decisions but that aside, a win is a win and the Three Lions will once again take to the field this evening with a chance to secure their place at Euro 2024. Indeed, having only dropped points in the draw with Ukraine earlier in their qualifying campaign, England need only beat the Italians tonight in order to progress into the group stages of the tournament with two games to spare. Should Ukraine fail to beat Malta in their outing, then the Three Lions could go through even if they are forced to share the spoils.

England have won each of their last twelve European Championships qualifiers on home soil with clean sheets kept in ten of those, however reigning European champions Italy will be going all-out to end this proud record. The Azzurri sit second in Group C with three points separating them from leaders England and goal difference keeping them above third-placed Ukraine. Should Italy drop down below Ukraine, then they can fall back on their Nations League ranking.

The Italy frontline were depleted by injuries but still enjoyed a field-day against minnows Malta, however England are much higher calibre opposition and with their well-rested players returning to duty, we envisage the home side securing qualification for Euro 2024 with a narrow win here and a clean sheet into the bargain.

 

