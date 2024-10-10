England entertain Greece in the UEFA Nations League tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest England v Greece free bets which you can claim when registering with any of our featured UK betting sites using the exclusive links provided.

England v Greece Match Preview & Best Odds

Looking to get their third successive Nations League win under interim manager Lee Carsley, England entertain League B Group 2 leaders Greece at Wembley Stadium this evening.

Back-to-back wins

No post-match interview or press conference fails to quiz interim Three Lions manager Lee Carsley on what he believes his prospects are of landing the job on a permanent basis, however thus far the 50-year-old has batted away such questions. Nevertheless, Carsley has been doing his chances of landing the position no harm whatsoever with back-to-back 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland Finland in his first two games in charge and victory against Greece tonight would strengthen his case even further.

Huge black mark

England currently sit in second place in their Nations League group table with goal difference alone separating them from leaders Greece but while this position would be enough to send them through to the promotion play-offs, Carsley will be in no doubt that anything other than a top-of-the-table finish and a straight promotion back to the top-flight of the Nations League would be a huge black mark on his copy book.

Avengement

Standing in England and Carsley’s way tonight is a Greece side which have triumphed in more Nations League matches than any other side. The Greeks have won thirteen Nations League games thus far and they will be going all out to add a 14th tonight and move three points clear at the summit of the group. Having hauled themselves up from Group C at the end of last season, Greece thumped Finland (3-0) and Ireland (2-0) in their last two outings in the tournament and they will look to avenge their defeat in the last meeting with England in 2006 when the Three Lions won 4-0 in a friendly.

Serious attacking threat

Greece carry a serious attacking threat for England and this won’t be a walk in the park for the home side, however the former European champions have failed to find the back of the net in all-but-two of their previous nine meetings with the Three Lions and we don’t envisage things being any different when the two sides lock horns tonight.

Back England to win-to-nil at best odds of 19/20