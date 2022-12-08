England v France Match Preview & Best Betting Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

England v France Odds

England and France lock horns in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening and we’re envisaging a closely-fought and thrilling encounter between these two heavyweights, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and get your hands on the best betting odds on this match.

England v France Match Preview & Best Betting Odds

England have made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup and they will go head-to-head with in-form France on Saturday in a game which shouldn’t be missed!!!

All eyes will be on the Al-Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening when Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions do battle with defending world champions France in what has the makings of a high octane encounter. Les Bleus claimed their place in the last eight with a fine 3-1 win over Poland while England overcame Senegal with relative ease en-route to this stage of the tournament.

When does England v France take place?

Match kick-off: 7pm, Saturday December 10th

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Coverage: Full live coverage on ITV1

Mbappe has caused concern in the French camp after missing training earlier this week due to an injury. It would be a massive blow to the defending world champions were he to miss this meeting with the Three Lions. There has also been a potential blow for England with Declan Rice and Callum Wilson absent from training on Wednesday, the former having picked up an illness and the latter having been injured.

England v France Betting Odds

Outright (after 90 minutes)

Best Odds Bet £10 Get £30 France 13/10 England 19/10 Draw 11/5

To Qualify

Best Odds Bet £10 Get £30 France 4/6﻿ England 11/10

Correct Score

Best Odds Bet £10 Get £30 1-1 5/1﻿ 1-0 13/2 1-0 15/2 0-0 8/1

2-1 8/1 2-0 10/1 2-1 10/1 2-2 13/1

First Goalscorer

Best Odds Bet £10 Get £30 Mbappe 7/2 Kane﻿ 7/2﻿ Giroud﻿ 5/1﻿ Wilson﻿ 13/2﻿ Rashford﻿ 13/2 Thuram﻿ 15/2 Muani﻿ 9/1﻿ Foden﻿ 9/1

Anytime Goalscorer