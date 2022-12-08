England v France Match Preview & Best Betting Odds
England v France Odds
England and France lock horns in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening and we’re envisaging a closely-fought and thrilling encounter between these two heavyweights, therefore now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and get your hands on the best betting odds on this match.
England have made it through to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup and they will go head-to-head with in-form France on Saturday in a game which shouldn’t be missed!!!
All eyes will be on the Al-Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening when Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions do battle with defending world champions France in what has the makings of a high octane encounter. Les Bleus claimed their place in the last eight with a fine 3-1 win over Poland while England overcame Senegal with relative ease en-route to this stage of the tournament.
When does England v France take place?
- Match kick-off: 7pm, Saturday December 10th
- Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
- TV Coverage: Full live coverage on ITV1
Mbappe has caused concern in the French camp after missing training earlier this week due to an injury. It would be a massive blow to the defending world champions were he to miss this meeting with the Three Lions. There has also been a potential blow for England with Declan Rice and Callum Wilson absent from training on Wednesday, the former having picked up an illness and the latter having been injured.
