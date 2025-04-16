Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur Free Bets & Match Preview

All square from the first leg, but it’s the hosts who hold the momentum ahead of Thursday’s quarter-final clash

Date & Time: Thursday 17 April 2025, 8pm

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Competition: Europa League Quarter-Final – Second Leg

Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head once again in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the tie delicately poised at 1-1 following last week’s meeting in north London.

The pressure is mounting on Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who is in desperate need of a deep run in Europe to strengthen his grip on the job.

Even Contest Leaves Tie Wide Open

Spurs made the worst possible start to the first leg at home, with Hugo Ekitike putting the visitors ahead just six minutes in. However, the hosts responded well, and Pedro Porro found the net before half-time to bring the scores level.

Despite growing in confidence, Spurs were repeatedly thwarted after the break by Kaua Santos, Frankfurt’s young goalkeeper, who turned in a superb display to deny them a winner. His heroics ensured Die Adler returned to Germany with a crucial draw.

Frankfurt on a Roll at Just the Right Time

Dino Toppmöller’s men carried the momentum from their midweek performance into the weekend, comfortably seeing off Heidenheim 3-0 in the Bundesliga. That result marked a third consecutive home victory, pushing them further into the league’s top four and edging them closer to Champions League qualification, regardless of how far they go in the Europa League.

Their European form on home soil is even more impressive. Frankfurt have won all four continental home games this season, conceding zero goals in victories over Ajax, Slavia Prague, Ferencváros, and RFS. With such form, they enter the return leg as firm favourites to progress.

History Favouring the Hosts?

Should Frankfurt progress, it would be their third Europa League semi-final appearance, joining an elite list of clubs — only Manchester United and Sevilla have reached that stage more often in the competition’s current guise.

Historically, Frankfurt have struggled against Spurs, winning just one of their five previous European encounters. However, that lone victory came in a quarter-final back in 1982, when they beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Cup Winners’ Cup— a result they’d happily repeat on Thursday night.

Team News: Key Men In and Out

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt recently welcomed Can Uzun and Elye Wahi back into the squad in attacking roles, although Ansgar Knauffwill not feature due to a knee injury.

Kaua Santos, the standout from the first leg, should continue between the posts as Kevin Trapp is still recovering from a shin problem and Jens Grahl remains ineligible for European fixtures.

Oscar Hojlund featured at the weekend while key players like Hugo Larsson and Mario Götze were rested, but the Danish youngster is also not part of the club’s Europa League squad and won’t be involved here.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are sweating on the availability of Son Heung-min, who missed the Wolves defeat with a foot issue. Should he feature, the South Korean could make his 68th European appearance for the club — a new record.

Wilson Odobert sat out at Molineux as a precaution but should return to the fold, while Porro, Destiny Udogie, and Micky van de Ven were all left on the bench at the weekend and could be reinstated to the starting eleven.

There was a welcome return for Dejan Kulusevski, who may be handed a start if Son is unavailable. However, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin remain sidelined with injury.

Prediction: Frankfurt 2-1 Tottenham (Aggregate 3-2)

Frankfurt’s pedigree in the Europa League — including their 2022 triumph and 2019 semi-final run — coupled with their excellent home form, makes them worthy favourites to edge past Spurs.

The Premier League side have been unconvincing on the road both in domestic and European competition, and missing the opportunity to take a lead into the second leg could prove costly.

With pressure mounting on Postecoglou, Thursday could be decisive — not only for Spurs’ European campaign, but possibly for the manager’s future too.

