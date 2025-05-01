Easter Road Battle: Hibernian and Dundee United Jostle for Europe as Post-Split Pressure Mounts

Scottish Premiership | Gameweek 35

Saturday, May 3, 2025 | Kick-off: 3pm UK | Easter Road Stadium

As the business end of the Scottish Premiership season takes centre stage, Hibernian and Dundee United face off at Easter Road this Saturday afternoon in a clash with European implications and more than a hint of redemption. Both teams are nursing the wounds of defeat from their opening post-split fixtures and now aim to rebound with three precious points.

Hibernian’s Tale of Two Seasons: From Basement to Europa League Contenders

Hibernian’s 2024-25 campaign reads like a footballing soap opera of two very contrasting acts. The early months were, quite frankly, a horror show. Just two victories and six draws from their opening 16 Premiership fixtures left the Easter Road faithful fearing the worst, as their side languished at the bottom of the table. Some might have even checked if their passports were still valid—though not for European adventures, but for a potential Championship away day in Arbroath.

Then came the revival. Under the steady hand of David Gray, Hibs transformed. An extraordinary 17-game unbeaten league run followed, producing 12 victories and five draws. The turnaround propelled them to a third-place finish before the dreaded league split, suddenly making European football a realistic, not laughable, ambition.

But as is often the case with Hibernian, just when things started going right, the drama returned. The unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt in their first post-split fixture—a frustrating 1-0 loss to Aberdeen. That defeat saw the Dons draw level on points with Hibs, while Dundee United crept ominously close, trailing by just three points.

With four matches remaining, Gray will be urging his men to rediscover that indomitable form and cement third place, securing a prized Europa League berth in the process. The message to his players will be simple: dust yourselves off and get back to winning ways—preferably starting this Saturday.

Dundee United’s Dream Season: From Promotion to European Pushing

For Dundee United, this campaign has already exceeded many expectations. Having earned promotion from the second tier last season, survival would have been considered a job well done. Instead, Jim Goodwin’s men have thrived.

A top-half finish was secured with games to spare, and now the Tangerines are eyeing something even more glittering—a place in Europe. That would mark only their second qualification for continental competition in the past 12 years. Their last group-stage appearance? You’d have to rewind to the early 90s and the UEFA Cup in 1993-94. The world’s changed quite a bit since then, but Dundee United’s hunger for European nights remains undimmed.

Of course, there have been a few bumps along the road. The most recent was more of a pothole the size of the Forth Bridge. A humbling 5-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic in their first post-split outing served as a brutal reminder of the gulf between the division’s elite and those striving to join them.

That result allowed Aberdeen to leapfrog United, pushing them out of the European places—at least for now. However, a victory at Easter Road would draw them level with Hibernian on points, setting up a thrilling final few weeks. History, however, suggests another tight contest, with the last three meetings at Easter Road all ending in stalemates.

Team News: Hibs Stick, Dundee United Twist?

David Gray may have the unenviable task of shaking off last week’s defeat, but his injury list leaves him little room for manoeuvre. Hyeok-Kyu Kwon (ankle), Joe Newell (groin) and Thody Elie Youan (toe) remain sidelined. Despite the setback against Aberdeen, Gray may well show faith in the side that went unbeaten for 17 matches prior to that slip.

David Marshall will likely stick with Will Fish between the posts, but it will be Murray Smith who dons the gloves this time around. The back three is expected to feature Warren O’Hora, Rocky Kiranga and Jack Iredale, providing both aerial prowess and composure on the ball.

Down the flanks, Chris Cadden and Jordan Obita should offer width and energy, while Nathaniel Triantis and Dylan Levitt anchor the midfield with a blend of bite and creativity. Josh Campbell will operate as the link between midfield and attack, supporting a lively front pairing of Martin Boyle and Josh Bowie.

For Dundee United, Luca Stephenson remains the only absentee, the midfielder continuing his recovery from a hernia operation. Otherwise, Jim Goodwin has a full squad at his disposal and, following the drubbing against Celtic, is expected to ring the changes.

Jack Walton will continue between the sticks, while Ryan Strain, Vincent Adegboyega, Declan Gallagher and Craig Ferry are likely to form the back line. Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski could both earn recalls, joining Liam Docherty and Glenn Middleton in midfield. Craig Sibbald will be tasked with pulling the strings just behind frontman Sonny Dalby, who’ll lead the line.

Recent Head-to-Head: Draws Galore at Easter Road

If there’s one thing the bookmakers and punters alike have noted, it’s that this fixture rarely produces a definitive winner—at least at Easter Road. Four of the last five meetings at the famous Leith ground have ended all square, including each of the last three.

A point apiece wouldn’t be a disastrous outcome for either side, but with European football dangling as the ultimate prize, both managers will be urging their troops to break the cycle and seize the initiative.

What’s at Stake: More Than Just Bragging Rights

Hibernian know that a win would not only strengthen their grip on third place but also potentially put daylight between themselves and Aberdeen and Dundee United. For a side that was propping up the table just months ago, that would represent a staggering achievement.

For Dundee United, this is an opportunity to continue their fairytale ascent by reclaiming a European spot. A victory would not only draw them level on points with Hibs but also send a statement that the Tangerines mean business.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-1 Dundee United—The Stalemate Specialists Strike Again?

Given the history between these sides and the fact that both are desperate to avoid back-to-back defeats, another draw seems the logical outcome. Hibernian will have the home advantage, but Dundee United’s hunger for redemption after the Celtic capitulation should not be underestimated.

A 1-1 scoreline feels about right—enough to keep the European chase wide open without giving either camp too much to celebrate.

