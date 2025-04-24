Dundee United vs Celtic Odds: Will Celtic Seal the Deal in Style?

Dundee United vs Celtic – Saturday 26th April, 12:30pm

Scottish Premiership

Hoops on the Brink of Another Champagne Moment

Celtic are primed for a potential title-clinching knees-up on Tayside as they head to Dundee United for Saturday’s early lunchtime kick-off. Brendan Rodgers’ men have had one hand on the trophy for months now, and with a yawning 15-point gap over Rangers (and a goal difference resembling a cricket score), this encounter is more coronation than contest.

Despite the inevitability, the travelling support will be out in force at Tannadice, buoyed by their side’s return to ruthless form. The Hoops laid waste to Aberdeen with a 6-0 League Cup demolition, followed by a 5-0 Scottish Cup rout of St Johnstone. Rodgers’ stern post-defeat words after an earlier league loss to the Saints clearly struck a chord – the swagger is well and truly back in Glasgow’s green half.

United Not Just Here for the Cake

While Celtic are preparing the bunting, Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United are very much still in the thick of things, battling for the lucrative prize of third spot. They enter this one with spirits high and form stronger than a black coffee, having taken three straight 1-0 wins into the Premiership split. Expect a bit more bite than the lambs Celtic have recently feasted upon.

What the Odds Are Saying – All Aboard the Celtic Acca Train?

It’s no surprise that the bookies fancy a Celtic win – most bookies have the visitors heavily odds-on at 2/7. Dundee United are distant hopefuls at 15/2, while the draw sits at 4/1 for those with a taste for chaos.

However, if you’re on the hunt for value, leading UK bookmaker BetGoodwin is offering 50% back as a free bet up to £25 for new customers, which might just soften the blow if the favourites don’t quite deliver the expected landslide.

The Head-to-Head History: Terrors’ Troubled Tale

It’s been more than a decade since Dundee United last toppled Celtic – an 11-year itch that’s turned into a full-blown rash. They’ve faced the Hoops 22 times without victory, although they did manage to sneak a 0-0 draw earlier this season at Tannadice. Still, just one goal in their last six encounters doesn’t exactly scream “bogey team.”

One to Watch: Dalby vs. the Drunken Dancer

Dundee United will once again lean on Sam Dalby, the Wrexham loanee who’s been their standout threat all season. Expect him to give Celtic’s backline a proper workout.

As for the visitors, Adam Idah had a cheeky night out before his Hampden heroics last week. Despite being caught looking worse for wear, he still found the net and will be fancying another slice of the action on Saturday. The lad clearly scores both on and off the pitch.

Team Talk – Who’s In, Who’s Out

Dundee United head into this one with a clean bill of health, which will come as a relief to Jim Goodwin given what’s at stake.

Celtic, meanwhile, are likely to be without the injured Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks and South Korean dynamo Yang Hyun-jun. Still, it’s a squad dripping with depth, and they’ll have no shortage of firepower.

In goal for United will be Jack Walton, shielded by a backline featuring Adegboyega, Gallagher, and Cleall-Harding, with Strain adding width. The midfield trio of Ferry, Campbell, and Docherty will aim to stifle Celtic’s rhythm, while Stephenson and Moult provide the ammunition for striker Sam Dalby.

Celtic’s expected XI will include Sinisalo in goal, with a back four of Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, and Taylor. In midfield, Engels joins captain Callum McGregor and the lively Reo Hatate, while Kuhn and Maeda will flank Adam Idah up front.

Best Bets and Cheeky Shouts

There’s no denying Celtic could steamroll this one, but Dundee United aren’t exactly pushovers. They’ve been resolute at home and are second only to the Old Firm when it comes to goals conceded on their own patch. A Celtic win with under 2.5 goals might just be the sweet spot – that one’s currently available at a tidy 10/3 with Boylesports.

Alternatively, if you’re feeling bold, backing the hosts with a two-goal head start on the handicap market at 20/21 could offer real value – especially if the Bhoys decide to turn up with their slippers on.

And finally, if you enjoy a bit of mischief, keep an eye on United’s Will Ferry. No one in the league has a fonder relationship with the referee’s notebook, and at 59/20 to be carded, the odds look far too tempting for a man who treats yellow cards like collector’s items.

Kick-off is set for 12:30pm – grab a brew, tuck into your bacon roll, and see whether Celtic’s title party gets started early or if Dundee United throw a spanner in the works.