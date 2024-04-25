Derby County v Carlisle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Derby County entertain Carlisle United in the final round of League One fixtures on Saturday afternoon and you can check out the very best bookmaker free bets and latest Derby County odds for this match by registering with any of our featured UK betting sites prior to this match.

Derby County will look to secure an automatic passage into the Championship when they entertain already-relegated Carlisle United at lunchtime on Saturday.

The ‘Ground Full’ signs will be put in place ahead of Carlisle United’s trip to Derby County on Saturday afternoon, the home stands full to bursting and the visiting side apparently selling out their 1,600 allocation. Carlisle United are traditionally one of the best supported teams away from home in the lower divisions and they will be travelling in huge numbers in their final outing of the season, despite the fact that their side have suffered relegation straight back to the fourth tier after spending just a single season in League One.

For the travelling fans, this is little more than a pleasant away day, however for the home support this is a hugely important affair. Victory here would send the Rams into the Championship while defeat could condemn them to the dreaded play-offs should other results go against them. Indeed, Derby County’s lead over third-placed Bolton Wanderers is just three points heading into this closing match and the goal difference between the two is a mere four, therefore a Rams defeat and Trotters win could result in the two sides swapping places.

Given that opponents Carlisle have only managed wins in 7 of their 45 league games this season, the home side will be confident of managing something from this match. The East Midlands side need only a single point to secure a top-two finish to the campaign and with no defeats in their last five, this is a reasonable expectation, especially against the rock-bottom Cumbrians.

The travelling Blue Army will undoubtedly add to the atmosphere, as they regularly do on their lengthy trips around the country, however we envisage their cheers being more than matched by the home side on Saturday as they secure what should be a relatively easy three points against a team which have been whipping boys since the early stages of the campaign.

