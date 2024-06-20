Denmark v England Best Betting Odds

Kick-off: 5pm, Thursday, 20th June 2024.

Live coverage on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Following on from their 1-0 win over Serbia in their tournament opener, England will face a tough test tonight when they lock horns with Denmark.

Soaked up the pressure

Jude Bellingham was the hero in England’s meeting with Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday evening, the Real Madrid midfielder finding the back of the net in the 13th minute with what proved to be the only goal of the game. Gareth Southgate’s men soaked up plenty of pressure for the remainder of the first half while they were very much under the cosh after the break. This was a far from convincing start by the Three Lions but it ended with a welcome three points which have sent England to the top of the group after one game.

Anytime Goalscorer﻿ 11/8 Harry Kane 15/8 Ivan Toney 21/10 Ollie Watkins 3/1 Phil Foden 16/5 Cole Palmer 10/3 Jarrod Bowen 17/5 Jude Bellingham 18/5 Bukayo Saka 15/4 Eberechi Eze



First Goalscorer﻿ 7/2 Harry Kane 23/5 Ivan Toney 5/1 Ollie Watkins 15/2 Cole Palmer 8/1 Jarrod Bowen 8/1 Jude Bellingham 8/1 Bukayo Saka 8/1 Phil Foden 9/1 Anthony Gordon



Share of the spoils

Denmark were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in their meeting with Slovenia on Sunday, the Danes going ahead in the 17th minute courtesy of Christian Eriksen but conceding to Erik Janža thirteen minutes from full-time. This was a disappointing start for the Danes and they will be hopeful of going one better when they lock horns with the Three Lions this evening.

Firm favourites

England head into this clash as firm favourites for the three points at a best price of 7/10 while Denmark are best odds of 5/1 for the win and 11/4 for a draw. Having failed to find the back of the net against Serbia, Harry Kane is 7/2 to open the scoring tonight while Jude Bellingham is out at 8/1 to score the opener.