Declan Rice Next Club Odds: Where will the Hammers skipper start 2023/24?

Declan Rice Odds

West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is reportedly set to move to Arsenal this summer and as such, now is a great time to register with any of our featured bookmaker partners and grab yourself the very best Declan Rice odds and offers ahead of the new campaign.

West Ham skipper Declan Rice is reportedly on the move this summer and the indications are that he will move across the city fo the Emirates Stadium before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Final appearance

Talk of a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal increased throughout the 2022/23 season and the Gunners are firm favourites to lure Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window. Indeed, as recently as February the 41-cap England international was as high as 3/1 for a summer move to the Gunners but ahead of what is expected to be his last appearance for the Hammers in the Europa Conference League Final against Fiorentina on Wednesday evening, the 24-year-old is odds-on at 4/6 to join Arteta’s side.

Long-term replacement

Rice is being seen as an ideal long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield, alongside Thomas Partey. Nevertheless, should his destination not be the Emirates Stadium, it’s unclear where he might end up. Manchester United are next in the betting to secure Rice’s signature this summer but the likelihood is that Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag will prioritise a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and a replacement between the sticks for David de Gea.

Big Movers

Bayern Munich have been one of the big movers in recent weeks with the odds on Rice moving to the Bundesliga outfit shortening from 14/1 on the day after the end of the Premier League season to as short as 3/1, some bookmakers going as high as 8/1 in this market.

Declan Rice Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

4/6 – Arsenal

5/1 – Manchester United

8/1 – Bayern Munich

12/1 – Manchester City

20/1 – Chelsea