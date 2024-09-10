The Czech Republic entertain Ukraine this evening and as such, why not add to the excitement of this match by registering with any of our featured betting sites for football where you can be certain of the very best Czech Republic v Ukraine betting odds and latest free bet promotions for this clash.

Czech Republic v Ukraine Betting Odds & Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Tuesday 10th September 2024

Both the Czech Republic and Ukraine will be eager bounce back from defeat in their opening UEFA Nations League games when they lock horns at the Fortuna Arena in Prague tonight.

Relegation

The Czech Republic found themselves four goals in arrears within 66 minutes in Tbilisi on Saturday and while Lukas Kalvach managed to prevent Georgia from keeping a clean sheet, this was a one-sided affair with no comeback from Ivan Hasek’s troops. The Czechs dropped down to League B last season and should they fail to halt a downward slide which began with a group stage exit from Euro 2024 earlier this summer, then a second relegation to League C might be on the cards. After taking the reins in January, Hasek oversaw four straight wins in international friendlies but since then his men have lost four on the bounce and he is still in search of his first competitive victory. Under Hasek, the Czechs have scored and conceded in each of their eight outings and there’s every reason to believe that this will be the case once again tonight.

Short journey

Yukhym Konoplya sent Ukraine into the lead early in the second half in their UEFA Nations League opener against Albania, however their opponents hit back hard just a few minutes later with two goals of their own to turn the match on its head. This clash took place at the Stadion Letna in Prague due to the continued war in Ukraine’s homeland, therefore the visitors won’t need to travel far for tonight’s encounter.

Goals at both ends

Even with Mudryk and Dovbyk missing, Ukraine can expose their hosts’ defensive shortcomings here and we envisage them getting the better of the Czechs in this one. Nevertheless, whenever the Czech Republic are involved we can reasonably expect goals at both ends and as such, we’re backing Ukraine to win and both sides to score.

Back Ukraine to win and both teams to score at best odds of 11/2