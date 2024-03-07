Crystal Palace v Luton Town Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 9th March 2024

Having lost 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, Crystal Palace will look to return to winning ways when they entertain Premier League strugglers Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

On course for rare win

Just seven days after thumping relegation battlers Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace looked on course for a rare win at Tottenham Hotspur with just thirteen minutes left on the clock. Eberechi Eze had opened the scoring for the Eagles in the 59th minute but just thirteen minutes from time, Timo Werner levelled the scoreline before Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son turned the match completely on its head and ensured that the three points stayed with the home side.

Plenty of smiles

Palace can take some comfort from their home form since Christmas, the South London outfit having fallen short in just one of their last six outings at Selhurst Park, this coming in the form of a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last month. Eze’s return to this venue on Saturday afternoon will also put plenty of smiles on the faces of the home support.

Five-goal thriller

Just a few days on from their 6-2 thrashing by Manchester City in the FA Cup – Erling Haaland banging in five of these – Luton Town lost by the odd goal in a five-goal thriller against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road. As we head towards the weekend round of fixtures, the Hatters sit in 18th position in the Premier League table with four points separating them from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest who have played one game more than Rob Edwards’ men.

Injury absentees

Luton have been impacted by a growing lost of injury absentees and in their last six outings they have shipped multiple goals in each, 22 in total. Nevertheless they edged past Crystal Palace to the tune of 2-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the campaign and will be looking for a league double on Saturday.

Defensive shortcomings

No matter what Luton Town are facing, they generally have at least one goal in them and we envisage things being no different in South London this weekend. Nevertheless, while the Hatters have added to the scoreline in each of their last ten, this has proven to be completely meaningless in the face of their clear defensive shortcomings and we expect Palace to take advantage of these failings and take the spoils on Saturday.

Back Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score at best odds of 13/5