Crystal Palace v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Crystal Palace Free Bets

Crystal Palace lock horns with Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is an ideal time to register with any of our UK and Irish betting sites where you can get hold of some tasty Crystal Palace free bets ahead of their weekend outing.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 12.30pm UK Time, Saturday 9th December 2023

Liverpool spoiled Chris Wilder’s return to Sheffield United last night with a 2-0 victory and Jurgen Klopp’s men will look to claim another three points when they head to south London at lunchtime on Saturday.

Liverpool failed to emulate Burnley’s 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United but the Reds did enough to secure another three points in Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge of the Blades. After fifteen rounds of fixtures, the Reds sit just two points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table and victory over Crystal Palace in the first top-flight game of the weekend would send Klopp’s side to the summit of the division, if only for a few hours.

The straightforward victory over the Blades was the perfect tonic after Liverpool’s hard-fought and somewhat chaotic 4-3 win over Fulham in their previous outing and the Merseyside outfit will be gunning for their fourth successive win across competitions when they head to the capital this weekend.

There isn’t much in the way of Christmas cheer at Selhurst Park right now, the Eagles being booed off the pitch after their 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth in their midweek outing. The south London side currently sit in 14th position in the Premier League table but with just a single point collected from their last four league outings, there’s little to suggest that they can manage anything from their meeting with Liverpool.

Both sides are struggling with injuries but Liverpool have a distinct advantage here given that they have numerous options to replace any stricken players. Roy Hodgson’s men will be under pressure to deliver in this one but we don’t envisage them halting the Reds in their tracks.

Back Liverpool to win-to-nil at best odds of 15/8