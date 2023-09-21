Crystal Palace v Fulham Match Preview & Best Odds

We have an intriguing top-flight London derby match coming our way on Saturday afternoon when Fulham head south of the river to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 23rd September 2023

Fulham gaffer Marco Silva will have welcomed the timing of the international break, coming as it did on the back of his side’s 5-1 thumping by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Upon the Cottagers’ return to domestic action, they managed a somewhat unconvincing 1-0 win over bottom side Luton Town, the Hatters giving a decent account of themselves at Craven Cottage.

Inconsistency has been clearly evident on the road for the Cottagers with just three wins from their last ten away games in the Premier League although in fairness they have added to the scoreline in each of their last four outings on their travels. This doesn’t exactly bode well ahead of their meeting with the Eagles this weekend although the visitors will take some comfort from the fact that they managed a 3-0 win at this venue last term before subsequently drawing with Palace at Craven Cottage.

Having lost just one of their opening four Premier League games (against Arsenal at Selhurst Park), Crystal Palace came off second best in their most recent outing when losing 3-1 at Villa park. Roy Hodgson wasn’t shouting his orders from the dugout due to a health concern but he will be back this weekend, obviously hoping for an immediate response from his men.

The Eagles have been a very tough nut to crack on home soil, even Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City only managing a goal apiece at this venue. Fulham are far from effective in attack although we envisage them finding the net against a Palace side which have been defensively frail of late. Nevertheless, Palace have been solid on home soil recently and for that reason we envisage them edging their way to a narrow victory on Saturday afternoon.

Back Crystal Palace to win and BTTS at best odds of 10/3