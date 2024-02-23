Crystal Palace v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Categories: Blog | Published by: admin admin

Crystal Palace Free Bets

Crystal Palace entertain struggling Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon and as such, why not register a new betting account with any of our featured UK bookmakers where you can get hold of some exceptional Crystal Palace free bets and other great Premier League offers ahead of this clash.

Crystal Palace v Burnley Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm UK Time, Saturday 24th February 2024

Crystal Palace have collected just a single point from their last three Premier League outings but they will be confident of claiming a maximum points haul when they entertain struggling Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Suitable successor

Rather than face dismissal by club chiefs, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson decided to step down after being taken ill during a training session. Indeed, while there were a few concerns that the Eagles would struggle to find a suitable successor to Hodgson, former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner was swiftly snapped up and witnessed his new charges from the stands as they claimed a point from their trip to Goodison Park on Monday evening. This was a decent enough result for Palace and as Glasner prepares to step into the breach this weekend, the South London outfit sit in 15th position in the Premier League with five points separating them from the drop zone.

Sturdy defensive structure

Burnley were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing by a rampant Arsenal side which had previously demolished West Ham United by six clear goals, Vincent Kompany being taught a stern footballing lesson in what was his side’s biggest home defeat of the season in the top-flight. Only bottom side Sheffield United have leaked more goals this term (65) than Burnley (55) and the Lancashire outfit are still seeking their first win of 2024 in any competition. The Clarets have leaked three goals or more in three of their last four outings – albeit against the likes of Manchester City (3-1), Liverpool (3-1) and Arsenal (5-0) – and while Crystal Palace will doubtless take time to fully adapt to Glasner’s style and approach, we envisage them facing this outing with a sturdy defensive structure and edging this match by a solitary goal.

Back Crystal Palace to win 1-0 at best odds of 6/1